Trump’s resolve on background checks ‘substantially softened’ after call from NRA’s Wayne LaPierre: NYT

President Donald Trump has reversed his promises to fight for gun control, The New York Times reported Monday.

“Days after a pair of deadly mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, President Trump said he was prepared to endorse what he described as ‘very meaningful background checks’ that would be possible because of his ‘greater influence now over the Senate and over the House,'” the newspaper reported.

“But after discussions with gun rights advocates during his two-week working vacation in Bedminster, N.J. — including talks with Wayne LaPierre, the chief executive of the National Rifle Association — Mr. Trump’s resolve appears to have substantially softened, and he has reverted to reiterating the conservative positions on the gun issue he has espoused since the 2016 campaign,” The Times reported.

Trump’s evidence-free claims that mental health should be the focus, not gun control, has been a National Rifle Association (NRA) talking point.

“He also echoed the standard response to mass shootings delivered by the N.R.A., which since 1966 has pushed the government to focus on the mental problems of the gunmen rather than how they were able to obtain their guns,” the newspaper reported.

The NRA’s lobbying push appears to have been successful.

“Mr. Trump’s turnaround is the latest example of the president ultimately capitulating to the views of his populist white and working-class political base, and it came after N.R.A. officials flooded the White House, Congress and governors’ offices around the country with phone calls since the back-to-back mass shootings on Aug. 3 and 4,” The Times reported.

The newspaper noted the same pattern occurred after

