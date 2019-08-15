Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s secret weapon in Florida is a daughter of Cuban immigrants — and once blasted the president a con man

Published

2 hours ago

on

Florida’s first-ever Latina lieutenant governor has joined the Latinos for Trump effort in the president’s super PAC, but the effort involves strange bedfellows.

According to The Tampa Bay Times, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez once attacked Trump for being a “con man” during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Despite going on a full attack against Latinos, both legal and undocumented immigrants, it’s hard to see how the president thinks he will be able to capture such voters of color.

Exit polls show that Trump won 28 percent of the Latino vote in 2016, which was similar to 2012, when Mitt Romney got 27 percent. John McCain, by contrast, won 31 percent in 2008.

Meanwhile, a newly released poll by UnidosUS reveals that the president has lost ground with Latino voters. Only 13 percent say they “definitely” will vote for Trump in the 2020 election. Other numbers are just as dire, showing that including people who said that would “probably” vote for Trump in 2020, he’s still hovering around 21 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the first Latina to serve as lieutenant governor in the state of Florida, Jeanette Nuñez is a proven leader and a strong voice for the Latino community,” said Hannah Castillo, the coalition director for Trump Victory.

Nuñez is one leader who has attacked anyone blaming political rhetoric as a reason for the uptick in white supremacy that has led to several violent incidents over the course of the past year.

“I’m so tired of all the nonsense about who’s to blame for this shooting or that shooting,” Nuñez said in her first interview about the Trump campaign. “The thought of blaming a politician — albeit President Trump or [Democratic presidential candidates] Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren or anyone else for that matter — for the act of a deranged madman is a disservice. It’s a disservice not only to the victims but also the first responders who put their lives on the line.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nuñez was a huge help to Republicans in 2018, specifically when it came to Spanish-language media. Gov. Ron DeSantis won 44 percent from Latino voters.

Read the full report at The Tampa Bay Times.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Rowdy Georgia deputy loses his job after viral video outs him as a neighbor from hell

Published

25 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

A Sheriff's deputy in Barstow, Georgia, has been fired after a video emerged of his fiancee and he screaming at a neighbor, reports Fox 5.

The neighbor, who filmed the incident, approached their door, knocked, and asked, "Would you guys mind keeping it down?" She pointed out that it was after midnight.

They'd been playing loud music and making other noise.

In response, they cursed at her, screaming, "F*ck off" and telling her not to knock on their door.

"‘Let me tell you something,’ Smith, the deputy's fiancee, screamed. "We are the police, b**ch!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘They HATE Israel!’ Trump doubles down on bashing Omar and Tlaib amid criticism of Israel ban

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday doubled down on encouraging the Israeli government to ban Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from entering their country.

Writing on Twitter, the president once again smeared the two congresswomen and tried to paint them as the face of the Democratic Party.

"Representatives Omar and Tlaib are the face of the Democrat Party, and they HATE Israel!" the president wrote.

Representatives Omar and Tlaib are the face of the Democrat Party, and they HATE Israel!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump lost $34 billion in corporate revenue by cutting IRS budget by $13 billion: study

Published

52 mins ago

on

August 15, 2019

By

Internal Revenue Service budget cuts enacted by President Donald Trump's administration are responsible for the loss of tens of billions of dollars in revenue, according to a new report.

A study from Indiana University Kelley School of Business found that the IRS could have collected an additional $34.3 billion or more from the country's largest companies.

USA Today noted that the figure represents "nearly 20% of the estimated gap between what corporations paid in taxes and what they owed from 2002 through 2014."

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image