Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s ‘sick’ attempt to blame the media for mass shootings is a prelude to destroying civil liberties: Harvard Law professor

Published

4 mins ago

on

On Monday, faced with accusations that his violent rhetoric and his attempts to curry favor with white supremacists contributed to the horrific mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend, President Donald Trump tried to turn it around and blame the “fake news” media for making people angry and violent:

As Harvard Law professor and civil liberties expert Laurence Tribe noted, this new line of attack isn’t just an attempt to pass the buck — it lays the groundwork to erode press freedom in the United States:

Trump has increasingly viewed national emergency declarations as a means of getting what he wants without approval from Congress — a strategy that Republicans on the Supreme Court recently greenlit for building his border wall.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘sick’ attempt to blame the media for mass shootings is a prelude to destroying civil liberties: Harvard Law professor

Published

3 mins ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

On Monday, faced with accusations that his violent rhetoric and his attempts to curry favor with white supremacists contributed to the horrific mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend, President Donald Trump tried to turn it around and blame the "fake news" media for making people angry and violent:

The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse!

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fear of Trump is keeping FBI agents from investigating white nationalist threats: ex-FBI official

Published

29 mins ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

In a Washington Post report on how the FBI is dealing with homegrown terrorism, a former high-ranking official admitted that agents are reluctant to follow up on leads on white nationalists who may be plotting mayhem because of fears of how Donald Trump and his base might react.

Noting that "Between October and June, there were about 100 arrests of domestic terrorism suspects — and if that trend continues, the total for 2019 would outpace the prior year, when there were about 120 such cases. The year before that, about 150 domestic terrorism suspects were arrested," the Post states, before saying that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Defeating Donald Trump may be the only way to stop America’s carnage

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 5, 2019

By

I've written a lot about gun violence over the past few years. It's inevitable when you write about politics in America. But sometime after the Las Vegas massacre in 2017, when a gunman shot nearly 600 people, killing 59, something snapped in me and I slipped into despair.

After Newtown, I had been sure that something would change. There was no way a civilized country could tolerate the massacre of tiny six-year-old children by a deranged young man with access to deadly mass killing machines. For a short while, it seemed that we had finally reached our limits. Republicans were shaken. The public was overwhelmed with grief and rage. I was wrong.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join Me. Try Raw Story Investigates for $1. Invest in Journalism. Escape Ads.
LEARN MORE
close-image