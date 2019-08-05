Trump’s ‘sick’ attempt to blame the media for mass shootings is a prelude to destroying civil liberties: Harvard Law professor

On Monday, faced with accusations that his violent rhetoric and his attempts to curry favor with white supremacists contributed to the horrific mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend, President Donald Trump tried to turn it around and blame the “fake news” media for making people angry and violent:

The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

As Harvard Law professor and civil liberties expert Laurence Tribe noted, this new line of attack isn’t just an attempt to pass the buck — it lays the groundwork to erode press freedom in the United States:

So now Trump is blaming the media for the El Paso slaughter that he made more likely. That’s not just sick but dangerous. He’s laying the foundation for an executive order suspending rights. Think “national emergency.” https://t.co/PLZDhdA1Xc — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) August 5, 2019

Trump has increasingly viewed national emergency declarations as a means of getting what he wants without approval from Congress — a strategy that Republicans on the Supreme Court recently greenlit for building his border wall.