Trump’s tweets are getting crazier because there’s no one left in the White House to stop him: NYT reporter
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s tweets lately have grown even more unhinged than usual because there’s no one left in the White House who can impose any kind of discipline.
In particular, Haberman pointed to chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who hasn’t even tried to stop the president from sending out bizarre tweets comparing himself to the “King of Israel” and the “Second Coming of God.” The New York Times reporter also suggested that former chief of staff John Kelly would not have allowed the president to tweet out something like that.
“The one data point a former official pointed to me in particular was that the tweets had gotten a lot worse,” she said. “And their point was you would not have seen some of these tweets in 2017.”
Haberman also said that multiple former administration officials have told her that “they believe this is an escalation of sort of his more erratic behavior or his more extreme behavior,” which “they attribute it to increasing stress in the job as he faces re-election.”
‘Something wrong’ with Trump’s mental health — and he needs an ‘intervention’: Dem lawmaker
Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) told CNN's John Berman that President Donald Trump's mental health should be a cause of deep concern for all Americans.
In particular, Deutch pointed to Trump's string of strange statements on Wednesday, in which he favorably quoted someone who called him "The Second Coming of God" and then flat-out referred to himself as "The Chosen One."
"If you or I had an uncle who went on social media and started making claims or tweeting claims about being the 'King of Israel' and the 'Second Coming; and then went out into public and talked about being the 'Chosen One,' you know what we would do?" he asked rhetorically. "We would gather our family members and figure out how to have an intervention because there's something clearly wrong there."
Tea Party ex-lawmaker admits he was wrong about Obama — calls him a much better president than Trump
Sidestepping questions over whether he will primary Donald Trump, former Tea Party Republican lawmaker Joe Walsh launched a brutal attack on the president comparing him unfavorably to one of his previous foes: President Barack Obama.
Speaking with CNN hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the former Illinois congressman refused to commit to running but sketched out what any GOP candidates running against the embattled president must do to have a chance to rally disaffected Republican voters.
"I think we overanalyze Trump, "Walsh began. "He's not complicated, he's a horrible human being. He's a bad, bad guy."
