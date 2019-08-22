Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s tweets are getting crazier because there’s no one left in the White House to stop him: NYT reporter

Published

43 mins ago

on

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN on Thursday that President Donald Trump’s tweets lately have grown even more unhinged than usual because there’s no one left in the White House who can impose any kind of discipline.

In particular, Haberman pointed to chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who hasn’t even tried to stop the president from sending out bizarre tweets comparing himself to the “King of Israel” and the “Second Coming of God.” The New York Times reporter also suggested that former chief of staff John Kelly would not have allowed the president to tweet out something like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The one data point a former official pointed to me in particular was that the tweets had gotten a lot worse,” she said. “And their point was you would not have seen some of these tweets in 2017.”

Haberman also said that multiple former administration officials have told her that “they believe this is an escalation of sort of his more erratic behavior or his more extreme behavior,” which “they attribute it to increasing stress in the job as he faces re-election.”

Watch the interview below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

CNN

‘Something wrong’ with Trump’s mental health — and he needs an ‘intervention’: Dem lawmaker

Published

4 mins ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL) told CNN's John Berman that President Donald Trump's mental health should be a cause of deep concern for all Americans.

In particular, Deutch pointed to Trump's string of strange statements on Wednesday, in which he favorably quoted someone who called him "The Second Coming of God" and then flat-out referred to himself as "The Chosen One."

"If you or I had an uncle who went on social media and started making claims or tweeting claims about being the 'King of Israel' and the 'Second Coming; and then went out into public and talked about being the 'Chosen One,' you know what we would do?" he asked rhetorically. "We would gather our family members and figure out how to have an intervention because there's something clearly wrong there."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Tea Party ex-lawmaker admits he was wrong about Obama — calls him a much better president than Trump

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

Sidestepping questions over whether he will primary Donald Trump, former Tea Party Republican lawmaker Joe Walsh launched a brutal attack on the president comparing him unfavorably to one of his previous foes: President Barack Obama.

Speaking with CNN hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, the former Illinois congressman refused to commit to running but sketched out what any GOP candidates running against the embattled president must do to have a chance to rally disaffected Republican voters.

"I think we overanalyze Trump, "Walsh began. "He's not complicated, he's a horrible human being. He's a bad, bad guy."

Continue Reading
 

CNN

Trump’s tweets are getting crazier because there’s no one left in the White House to stop him: NYT reporter

Published

43 mins ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman told CNN on Thursday that President Donald Trump's tweets lately have grown even more unhinged than usual because there's no one left in the White House who can impose any kind of discipline.

In particular, Haberman pointed to chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who hasn't even tried to stop the president from sending out bizarre tweets comparing himself to the "King of Israel" and the "Second Coming of God." The New York Times reporter also suggested that former chief of staff John Kelly would not have allowed the president to tweet out something like that.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image