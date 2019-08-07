Trump’s White House forced to ‘tamp down’ his political attacks during visit to mass shooting site: report
President Donald Trump went from visiting the hospital where mass shooting victims and survivors were taken after the attack over the weekend. His social media staffer posted photos of smiling faces touching the president and Trump taking selfies with nurses. It’s unclear if he met with any survivors because the president wouldn’t allow any press to attend.
“I saw that the White House staff has engaged in some back and forths too, with various — the president’s director of social media, Dan Scavino,” said MSNBC host Chuck Todd. “Do they have any regrets about being as aggressive on politics today? You know, they can — they could claim, ‘Yeah, that others are doing it, too.’ But do they have an explanation of why they decided to do this on a day when they wanted the story to be the president mourning with victims?”
White House correspondent for NBC News, Kristen Welker explained that the media was in attendance on the trip, but weren’t allowed to watch Trump.
“This is, Chuck — you see that this is a White House that’s really divided,” explained Welker. “You have the president; you have Dan Scavino as you just mentioned taking new aim at the mayor of Dayton. It’s not entirely clear why. She held a press conference. She talked about the fact that she had concerns that, yes, this could happen in another American city if there weren’t stiffer laws passed. Perhaps that is what sparked the backlash from the president and his social media director. But then his White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, tried to talk to reporters on Air Force One, and really tried to tamp down some of those tensions, tried to turn the page on the fact that he was stepping on his own message, Chuck.”
Watch the report below:
The Trump White House was actively preventing the Dept. of Homeland Security from combatting domestic terrorism, including the type of white supremacist violence that led to the deaths of 22 people in a racist act of domestic terrorism in El Paso, Texas over the weekend.
That claim comes in a just-released report from Jake Tapper at CNN, which cites “current and former senior administration officials” and others close to the Trump administration.
The easiest thing to do is not to attack two cities that have been attacked by mass shooters, said MSNBC's John Heilemann. But that's precisely what President Donald Trump did after leaving Ohio.
The president left Ohio attacking one of the senators of the state and his staff called the mayor a liar.
"He can hit the right notes in person, go to the hospital and say the right things but when he retreats to the safety of his cabin on Air Force One or the White House that evening, he turns and puts on the cable news and turns to Twitter and reacts. And we're seeing that now," said Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire. "It's remarkable though, midday flying from one grieving city to the other, that he's already launched political attacks after starting his day at the White House saying that he's going to tone down his rhetoric and being critical of others for playing politics with these tragedies. He's doing exactly that, which he's done time and time again."