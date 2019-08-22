Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Turtle, your days are numbered!’ Mitch McConnell brutally mocked for begging Dems not to change Senate rules if they win

Published

36 mins ago

on

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) penned an op-ed in The New York Times begging Senate Democrats not to abolish the legislative filibuster if they take control of the chamber, saying the procedural rule “plays a crucial role in our constitutional order.” McConnell — who practically invented modern abuse of the filibuster to block legislation under President Barack Obama and who has shattered dozens Senate norms to silence the left and confirm radical judges — warned that Democrats would “rue” changing the rules to strip him of power.

In writing this op-ed, McConnell demonstrated two things. First, he seems to believe that there is a not-insignificant chance Democrats will win control of the Senate next year. And second, he believes his party has a lot more to lose from the end to the filibuster than Democrats do — or he would have killed it himself years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

None of this was lost on commenters on social media, who roundly blasted McConnell for begging Democrats not to give him a taste of his own medicine:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Same lies, but she gets to sit’: Sarah Sanders roasted for taking Fox News job weeks after resigning as top Trump flack

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, whose dishonesty was so infamous that it even earned a mention in special counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, is taking a job at Fox News.

According to journalist Yashar Ali, Sanders has been hired as a contributor and "she'll be making her debut September 6th on Fox & Friends."

NEWS: @SarahHuckabee is joining the Fox News Channel as a contributor.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Hypocritical’ Republicans busted for disappearing now that Trump has exploded the deficit

Published

11 mins ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

In a "Reality Check" segment on CNN on Thursday morning, contributor John Avlon called out GOP fiscal hawks who have suddenly disappeared from the public square now that a Republican president has exploded the national debt.

Introduced by host John Berman, who asked, "This morning new numbers from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) confirm it: The national debt and deficit are much worse than thought. So where is the party of fiscal responsibility in times like these?" Avlon broke it down.

"While President Trump was busy proclaiming himself 'the chosen one,' you might have missed more bad news in the form of data," Avlon smirked. "Brand new CBO numbers shows the budget deficit is skyrocketing, projected to rise 25 percent over last year and heading to over $1 trillion next year. Tax revenues are $430 billion below where they were expected to be before the Trump tax cuts while spending in is in drunken sailor territory adding $1.7 trillion in the next decade."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Man claiming to be the messiah and ranting about mental illness arrested as potential mass shooter

Published

20 mins ago

on

August 22, 2019

By

A Pennsylvania man ranting about being the second coming of Christ and mental health was arrested as a potential mass shooter just hours before President Donald Trump made similar claims from the White House.

Police said Edwin Leech walked into the Victory Family Church in Cranberry Township shortly after 6 a.m. during a special "21 Days of Prayer" service and sat down among the worshipers, who were alarmed by some of his questions, reported KDKA-TV.

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image