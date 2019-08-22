‘Turtle, your days are numbered!’ Mitch McConnell brutally mocked for begging Dems not to change Senate rules if they win

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) penned an op-ed in The New York Times begging Senate Democrats not to abolish the legislative filibuster if they take control of the chamber, saying the procedural rule “plays a crucial role in our constitutional order.” McConnell — who practically invented modern abuse of the filibuster to block legislation under President Barack Obama and who has shattered dozens Senate norms to silence the left and confirm radical judges — warned that Democrats would “rue” changing the rules to strip him of power.

In writing this op-ed, McConnell demonstrated two things. First, he seems to believe that there is a not-insignificant chance Democrats will win control of the Senate next year. And second, he believes his party has a lot more to lose from the end to the filibuster than Democrats do — or he would have killed it himself years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

None of this was lost on commenters on social media, who roundly blasted McConnell for begging Democrats not to give him a taste of his own medicine:

GOP internal polls must be showing that the Senate likely also to be lost in 2020 https://t.co/J0Sw7gwed7 — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 22, 2019

Mitch understands that if Dems take the Presidency, House, & Senate, they'll try to pass big reforms to democracy, environment, health care, gun violence prevention etc. He also knows he can kill all of it with the filibuster. So he's coming out strong for the filibuster now. — Ezra Levin (@ezralevin) August 22, 2019

McConnell has no principles. He does not care about norms or institutions. He only cares about political power. If he is against getting rid of the filibuster, it means he views keeping it as good for Republicans and bad for Democrats. Plain and simplehttps://t.co/OdHtNypYPP — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) August 22, 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

And yes, there is a distinction between a legislative filibuster and a judicial/cabinet nominee one. But, honestly, is that the line McConnell reveres or is it more likely that he recognizes the dangers to conservatism if the former goes too? https://t.co/INCZg3CIYy — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 22, 2019

Mitch obviously wants the best for democrats. I mean think about how honorably he behaved with Merrick Fucking Garland. https://t.co/a1Ub19xUdI — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 22, 2019

Turtle, your days are numbered! You will be voted out soon! — Sharon McLean (@SharonMcLean14) August 22, 2019