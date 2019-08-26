TV-obsessed president will not be happy his GOP rival did ‘live’ interviews on CNN and MSNBC — at the same time

America’s tv-critic-in-chief is unlikely to be happy after his Republican Party challenger appeared to be conducting live interviews with anchors at two different cable news stations — at the same time.

Former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL), a darling of the Tea Party movement, has been receiving a great deal of media attention since announcing that he would challenge President Donald Trump for the 2020 GOP nomination.

MSNBC featured Walsh in-studio with “Deadline: White House” anchor Nicolle Wallace. Above MSNBC’s logo, it said the segment was live.

CNN featured Walsh being remotely interviewed on “The Lead” with guest host Erica Hill. Above CNN’s logo, it said the segment was live.

The interviews overlapped, which many people online noted.

Joe Walsh is being interviewed on both CNN and MSNBC at the same time. pic.twitter.com/xhwFzs7WqY — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) August 26, 2019

Kind of fun to flip from @msnbc and @cnn while both networks have Joe Walsh on with the "Live" in the lower right corner of the screen. Could there really be two of him? — wretched refuse (@johnoneillnyc) August 26, 2019

@WalshFreedom is some how I’m two places at once @MSNBC and @CNN has me scratching my head pic.twitter.com/ECEMs3BT5O — Charles E. Cox, Jr. (@LifeIsABusiness) August 26, 2019

WATCH: @DavidJollyFL asks @WalshFreedom: "Those of us who have decided to leave [the Republican Party]… We kind of feel like we made the right decision at the right time. How do we trust your judgement if you weren't saying these things 2 years ago?" pic.twitter.com/lO99W5oQJP — Deadline White House (@DeadlineWH) August 26, 2019

GOP presidential candidate Joe Walsh says he regrets calling President Obama a Muslim. “I engaged in this hateful personal rhetoric, so caught up in our political battles, and I believe some of the demonizing that I and others did, I think it led to Trump,” Walsh says. pic.twitter.com/HcZBhD3GGe — CNN (@CNN) August 26, 2019