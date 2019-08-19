Twitter mocks’ gibbering conspiracy loon’ Trump after he claims Google rigged the election

On Monday, President Donald Trump made the dubious claim that Google had tried to sway the election for Hillary Clinton.

“My victory was even bigger than thought!” the president proclaimed.

Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought! @JudicialWatch — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

He was swiftly buried in mockery.

Judicial Watch promotes conspiracy theories like the “Clinton body count”. — Morten Øverbye (@morten) August 19, 2019

LEAVE THE CRACK ALONE!https://t.co/phkvbG660H — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 19, 2019

America should be ashamed for electing a gossiping, conspiracy theorist, as POTUS. This unhinged, lying, integrity deficient, miscreant, says absolutely anything. He has absolutely no conscience or filter.https://t.co/phkvbG660H — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) August 19, 2019

what a great idea it was to hand the reins of power to a gibbering conspiracy loon — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 19, 2019

You believe and promote all the wacky conspiracy theories. Just keep believing them nitwit….You, and your undereducated followers. — Gwendolyn Hammond (@sarmenitaqua) August 19, 2019