Twitter mocks ‘gibbering conspiracy loon’ Trump after he claims Google rigged the election

Published

2 mins ago

on

On Monday, President Donald Trump made the dubious claim that Google had tried to sway the election for Hillary Clinton.

“My victory was even bigger than thought!” the president proclaimed.

He was swiftly buried in mockery.

Wow, Report Just Out! Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump Supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought! @JudicialWatch

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

