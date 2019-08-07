Twitter suspends Mitch McConnell’s campaign after profanity-laced video

It was less than 24 hours ago that a Washington Post reporter asked what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is thinking after a series of huge blunders.

Now it seems the McConnell campaign is dealing with another mistake. The Courier-Journal reported that the campaign posted a profanity-laced recording claiming it was an example of the threats that McConnell gets. After a series of mass shootings, it’s unclear why McConnell’s campaign is trying to draw attention to himself.

“This morning, Twitter locked our account for posting the video of real-world, violent threats made against Mitch McConnell. This is a problem with the speech police in America today,” McConnell campaign manager Kevin Golden said. “The Lexington Herald-Leader can attack Mitch with cartoon tombstones of his opponents. But we can’t mock it.”

It’s unclear what mocking a cartoon has to do with a profanity-laced video posted to Twitter. The Lexington Herald-Leader, along with a number of websites and pundits, called out McConnell for posting a graveyard with tombstones just hours after a mass shooting and before another mass shooting. Many believed the tweet was tone-deaf, callous and insensitive of the cities shopping for actual headstones for graves this week.

