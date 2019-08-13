Under Trump’s new rule, Stephen Miller’s grandfather wouldn’t have been able to come to America: Reporter
On Tuesday, Washington Post reporter Jackie Alemany laid into the Trump administration for reinterpreting a 19th-century law to bar immigrants from using public programs, noting that under the new rule, far-right White House policy adviser Stephen Miller’s own grandfather wouldn’t have been able to stay in America.
“We should note another notable descendant of immigrants,” said Alemany on CNN’s “The Situation Room.” “Stephen Miller, written by his uncle actually, his grandfather immigrated to Ellis Island after fleeing Belarus from violent anti-Jewish pogroms. He came with $8 in his pocket. The sheer hypocrisy.”
These policies, Alemany noted, are “currently wreaking havoc on communities already here.”
“The Washington Post reported yesterday that actually 20 percent of legal immigrants living in New York City have already withdrawn from a lot of benefits they’re recipients of, because they’re living in fear,” added Alemany. “Changing asylum laws, deporting, mass deportations, there are tons of Americans living in fear at the moment.”
