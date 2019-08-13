Quantcast
Union-busting manager mocked for calling on AOC to debate him after she pointed out his tweet broke federal law

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Tuesday, Dave Portnoy, the founder of the Barstool Sports blog, issued a sharp warning to his employees: If you meet with a union organizer, you will be fired “on the spot”:

There’s just one problem with this — it’s almost certainly against federal law. The National Labor Relations Act prohibits employers from “Threatening employees with loss of jobs or benefits if they join or vote for a union or engage in protected concerted activity” — and his decision to advertise his threat online makes it hard to deny.

His threat attracted the attention of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who promptly alerted him to the fact that his remarks were unlawful:

Undeterred, however, Portnoy lashed out at her with a demand that she “debate” him:

Portnoy quickly fell under the full weight of the internet’s mockery:

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

