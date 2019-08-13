Union-busting manager mocked for calling on AOC to debate him after she pointed out his tweet broke federal law
On Tuesday, Dave Portnoy, the founder of the Barstool Sports blog, issued a sharp warning to his employees: If you meet with a union organizer, you will be fired “on the spot”:
If you work for @barstoolsports and DM this man I will fire you on the spot https://t.co/u9vG3VgfV1
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 13, 2019
There’s just one problem with this — it’s almost certainly against federal law. The National Labor Relations Act prohibits employers from “Threatening employees with loss of jobs or benefits if they join or vote for a union or engage in protected concerted activity” — and his decision to advertise his threat online makes it hard to deny.
His threat attracted the attention of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who promptly alerted him to the fact that his remarks were unlawful:
If you’re a boss tweeting firing threats to employees trying to unionize, you are likely breaking the law &can be sued,in your words, “on the spot.”
ALL workers in the US have the protected freedom to organize for better conditions.
See @NLRB &union orgs like @AFLCIO for tips. https://t.co/bU7WlHrp1d
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2019
Undeterred, however, Portnoy lashed out at her with a demand that she “debate” him:
Hey @aoc welcome to thunder dome. Debate me. https://t.co/XEmEvt12N4
— Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 13, 2019
Portnoy quickly fell under the full weight of the internet’s mockery:
what is there to debate? whether or not it is indeed illegal to fire an employee for union organizing?
This will be a very short debate!
— Bridget Todd 💁🏿 (@BridgetMarie) August 13, 2019
Idiots like you always trying to get a cynical piece of spotlight off of AOC’s back. If you want to debate her, move to Queens and run for Congress, otherwise STFU.
— Adrian Mathias Crawford (@AdrianMCrawford) August 13, 2019
It will be way more satisfying to read about the massive fine you’re about to pay for flagrantly breaking labor laws.
— Eric (@Eric_MN_) August 13, 2019
You can tell it to the judge. “Debate” is about policy, what you’ve done is wildly illegal. Good luck…
— DoveWithClaws (@EatTheRichH8ers) August 13, 2019
Can’t wait to see how well “bro it’s just a joke” stands up in court buddy.
— Ben shapiro inspires white supremacists 🌹🥚 (@dagreatscienski) August 13, 2019
Why? So she can explain the literal law against firing people for unionizing? Pretty sure you can Google it you absolute dipshit.
— foiegratical🦆 (@Miso_Bitch) August 13, 2019
Why do all these lightweight males keep demanding that AOC debate them?
— GafasGroucho (@GafasGroucho) August 13, 2019
I mean, the debate could be in court,with a jury. You know that right?
— m-TEA-Van-damned 🏴🔞🕷️🦇🍆🍺 (@mtvandamme1) August 13, 2019