US actress Valerie Harper dead at 80
Valerie Harper, one of US television’s biggest stars in the 1970s for “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and its spin-off “Rhoda,” died Friday after a long battle with lung and brain cancer. She was 80.
Harper won four Emmys and a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Rhoda Morgenstern, Moore’s brash, wisecracking and neurotic neighbor, eventually earning her own sitcom.
A 1974 episode of “Rhoda” in which her character got married was watched by more than 50 million Americans, which The New York Times described as a cultural phenomenon in which “we got together as a nation, in anticipation and retrospection, to watch a marriage.”
Harper’s husband Tony Cacciotti wrote in a message posted on Twitter by their adopted daughter Cristina: “My beautiful caring wife of nearly 40 years has passed away at 10:06 am, after years of fighting cancer.”
“She will never, ever be forgotten. Rest In Peace, mia Valeria.”
Born in New York state, Harper began her career as a ballet dancer at Manhattan’s Radio City Music Hall.
She acted on Broadway before moving to television and feature films including “Chapter Two,” “Freebie and the Bean” and “The Last Married Couple in America.”
Harper starred on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” from 1970-74, and “Rhoda” for another four years. Moore died in 2017.
Reacting to Harper’s death, her “Mary Tyler Moore” co-star Ed Asner tweeted: “A beautiful woman, a wonderful actress, a great friend and with balls bigger than mine.
“Her brilliance burst through and shined its light upon all of us. Goodnight beautiful. I’ll see you soon.”
Harper also starred as Valerie Hogan in the 1980s sitcom, “Valerie,” but her character was killed off after her public contract dispute with network NBC, and the show was re-named “The Hogan Family.”
Harper was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2009. When it spread to her brain in 2013 she was given just months to live, but she defied the odds for another six years.
Last month her family started a GoFundMe page, citing “unrelenting medical costs.” The page raised more than $66,000.
Police fire water cannon, tear gas to clear HK protesters from parliament area
Police fired water cannon and tear gas to clear Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters from outside the city's parliament on Saturday, as demonstrators defied a ban on rallying and the arrests of leading activists to take to the streets for a 13th straight weekend.
Police had banned the demonstration on security grounds, then organizers had cancelled it, after last weekend saw some of the most violent clashes in months of political turmoil.
But large crowds, many in their signature black T-shirts and under a colorful canopy of umbrellas, snaked through Hong Kong island anyway, blocking roads and chanting "reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times".
2020 Election
Is Joe Biden the new Ed Muskie? A cautionary tale of the 1972 frontrunner
Democrats are beginning to reckon with the fact that, right now, the story of the 2020 election looks likely to end with Joe Biden being elected president.
That is very far from saying that Biden is a sure thing. Early frontrunners stand a pretty good chance of becoming a party's presidential nominee, as Hillary Clinton did four years ago. But Democrats can look to their own past for a legendary example of a frontrunner who was viewed as a consensus, "moderate" candidate and who went down in flames.
That happened in the tumultuous election of 1972, when Richard Nixon was running for re-election. He appeared beatable, thanks to a weakening economy, accusations of corruption (although the Watergate scandal hadn't begun to dominate the news) and continued civil unrest. On the other hand, Nixon had substantive foreign policy achievements: He was winding down the war in Vietnam and opening diplomacy with China, which would lead to his famous handshake with Mao Zedong.