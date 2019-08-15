US moves to seize Iranian tanker detained off Gibraltar
The US on Thursday applied for the seizure of an Iranian oil tanker detained near the British overseas territory of Gibraltar, now the centre of a stand-off between Tehran and London, the public prosecutor said.
“The US Department of Justice has applied to seize the Grace 1 on a number of allegations which are now being considered,” the Gibraltar government said in a statement. “The matter will return to the Supreme Court of Gibraltar,” the statement added.
The tanker, which is suspected of violating EU sanctions on oil shipments to Syria, was seized on July 4 in a British Royal Navy operation off Gibraltar. Its seizure deepened international tensions in the Persian Gulf.
The Gibraltar government says it is seeking to “de-escalate” the situation over the Grace 1.
US moves ahead of tanker release
As tensions with between London and Tehran mounted, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards seized the British-flagged Stena Impero in the Gulf on July 19.
On Thursday just hours before Gibraltar was due to release the Grace 1 vessel, the US Department of Justice made a move to seize it.
The Gibraltar court’s chief justice, Anthony Dudley, made clear that were it not for this move on behalf of the United States, “the ship would have sailed,” as reported in the Gibraltar Chronicle.
Shouldn’t there be a law against reckless opioid sales? Turns out, there is
The massive scale of prescription opioid shipments as the ongoing overdose epidemic unfolded has started to come into focus.
Drug companies shipped 76 billion opioid pain pills to U.S. health care professionals, hospitals and pharmacies between 2006 and 2012, according to data The Washington Post and the Charleston Gazette-Mail’s owner acquired by suing the government.
Breaking Banner
New Hampshire GOP fears Trump will endorse widely despised crony for Senate
On Thursday, Politico reported that Republicans in New Hampshire are dreading the possibility President Donald Trump will play up the possible candidacy of Corey Lewandowski for Senate during his rally in Manchester.
Lewandowski, who served as Trump's campaign manager prior to Paul Manafort and faced controversy for manhandling a Breitbart reporter, has reportedly been toying with the idea of a Senate run in New Hampshire. But Republicans there don't want him.
2020 Election
Trump launches maniacal tweetstorm after devastating Fox News poll shows his numbers near all-time low
Trump Team Terrified Tanking Economic Numbers Will Be the End of His Presidency
President Donald Trump launched a massive, nonsensical tweetstorm Thursday morning, after a Wednesday evening Fox News poll revealed both his approval and disapproval numbers are almost the worst they’ve ever been, and as his China trade war is destroying markets worldwide. The DOW dropped 800 points Wednesday, and DOW futures are swinging “wildly.” Reports from inside the White House say aides are terrified that the economic numbers will be the end of his presidency.