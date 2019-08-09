US Border Patrol boat fired on from Mexico
A US Border Patrol boat came under heavy gunfire from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande early Friday, but no injuries were reported, the Customs and Border Protection agency said.
Agents saw four assailants with automatic weapons shoot more than 50 rounds at the marine unit as it patrolled the river demarcating the border near Fronton, Texas, a CBP statement said.
“The boat was hit several times but no one on board was injured,” it went on.
There was no information on who fired on the vessel and the CBP did not say whether the US agents returned fire.
In a statement Mexico’s foreign ministry said it regretted the “armed aggression” against the US agents and expressed relief that no one had been hurt.
Mexico’s Security Secretariat and the foreign ministry were investigating alongside US officials, they said.
Such incidents have been rare along the heavily patrolled border, where drug and people smugglers from the Mexican side seek to avoid detection and border patrol officers avoid firing into Mexico.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
2020 Election
WATCH: Competing 2020 campaigns unite at Iowa State Fair in moment of silence with Beto’s team
Breaking Banner
Roger Stone denies being a ‘murderous mafioso’ in latest court filings
Notorious Republican dirty-trickster Roger Stone denied being a "murderous mafioso" in the latest court filing from his defense attorneys.
In July, federal prosecutors asked the judge overseeing Stone's trial to allow them to play a clip from "The Godfather Part II" for jurors.
2020 Election
‘Unacceptable’: Tom Perez and DNC accused of trying to stifle climate action debate for 2020 Dems
"Why is Tom Perez trying to kill the momentum for a climate debate?"
Activists are raising the alarm that the Democratic Party may be about to kill efforts to schedule a debate focused on the climate crisis through a resolution being pushed by Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez that includes language seen as a potential excuse for not covering the topic.