US CEOs earn 278 times more than their workers: study
The top executives at large US companies are paid 278 times more than their company’s workers and the gap continues to widen, according to a study published Wednesday.
Average CEO compensation at the 350 largest US firms in 2018 was $17.2 million a year, including stock options, which generally account for two-thirds of their pay packages, according to a study by the Economic Policy Institute.
The gap between CEO and workers has soared from 58-to-1 in 1989 and 20-to-1 in 1965, according to EPI, a nonpartisan think tank that focuses on issues facing low- and middle-income workers.
From 1978 to 2018, CEO compensation has increased by more than 1,000 percent — with increasingly rich stock awards — while worker pay has risen just under 12 percent.
“This escalation of CEO compensation, and of executive compensation more generally, has fueled the growth of top 1.0% and top 0.1% incomes, leaving less of the fruits of economic growth for ordinary workers and widening the gap between very high earners and the bottom 90%,” the study said.
“The economy would suffer no harm if CEOs were paid less (or taxed more).”
And the study said the pay inflation “does not reflect rising value of skills, but rather CEOs’ use of their power to set their own pay. And this growing power at the top has been driving the growth of inequality in our country.”
CNN
Trump is driving the American economy into the ground just like he did with his casinos: Tom Steyer
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Tom Steyer, the billionaire progressive activist who founded Need to Impeach and is now running for president, told anchor Wolf Blitzer that President Donald Trump is leading America to economic ruination — and will make it all but impossible to use our normal methods to alleviate recessions.
"What would you say to those American families who are feeling rather optimistic about this Trump economy?" asked Blitzer.
"I would say this," said Steyer. "What Mr. Trump has done is what he did when he was running Atlantic City casinos into the ground. He's over-promised and alleged up and borrowed a ton of money. It feels very good in the short run. But long-term, he's not doing the things that actually make Americans safe, prosperous and well-paid. He's not investing in education, he's continuing to favor only the richest Americans. Actually more equal societies where the money is spread more evenly throughout our much more stable."
2020 Election
New national poll shows Warren practically tied with Biden – but it’s their approval numbers that are more important
A new YouGov/Economist poll shows continued and increasing support for Senator Elizabeth Warren, and stable but slightly diminishing support for former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.
Warren jumps four points to come in with 20%, while Biden drops one point to 21%. That’s well within the statistical margin of error.
Senator Bernie Sanders is up three points to 16%, Senator Kamala Harris is unchanged at 8%. Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke ties with Mayor Pete Buttigieg for the number five slot. O’Rourke jumps up three points, Buttigieg dropping three points, both come in at 5%.
Canada’s Trudeau broke conflict of interest rules, says ethics watchdog
Canada's ethics watchdog slammed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday, concluding in the lead-up October elections that he broke rules by arm-twisting his attorney general to settle a criminal case against engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.
The scandal, revealed earlier this year, tarnished the prime minister's golden boy image, cost two ministers and two senior officials their jobs and plunged his Liberals into a dead heat with the opposition Conservatives in the polls.