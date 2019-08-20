US President Trump reiterates call for Russia to rejoin ‘G8’
US President Donald Trump renewed calls on Tuesday to let Russia join the G7 — thus making it the G8 again — group of advanced industrialized countries.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump noted that his Democratic predecessor, Barack Obama, had wantedRussia out of what used to be the G8 “because Putin outsmarted him”.
“But I think it’s much more appropriate to have Russia in. It should be the G8 because a lot of the things we talk about have to do with Russia,” Trump said, just days before a G7 summit — minus Russia — in Biarritz, France.
Trump added, “I could certainly see it being the G8 again. If someone would make that motion, I would be disposed to think about it favourably…. “They should let Russia come back in, because we should have Russia at the negotiating table.”
Russia pushed out after Crimea
Russia was pushed out of the G8 in 2014 because of its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
It was not the first time Trump has floated the idea of Russia getting back together with the G7, which groups the United States, Germany, Japan, France, Britain, Italy and Canada.
TRUMP again calls for Russia to rejoin the G7:
“For most of the time it was the G8, it included Russia, and President Obama didn’t want Russia in because he got outsmarted. Well, that’s not the way it really should work.” pic.twitter.com/5eRgHaSraq
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) August 20, 2019
In June 2018, Trump suggested Russia should attend a forthcoming G7 summit in Canada. A Kremlin spokesman seemed to reject the idea, saying Russia was focused on other formats.
Two days later, President Vladimir Putin said Russia did not choose the G7 and would be happy to host its members in Moscow.
Trump has periodically called for closer ties with Russia, although his administration’s policy has included strong sanctions against Moscow.
He is due to host the next G7 meeting in the United States next year.
Breaking Banner
Three more major NRA leaders are out — as gun group continues downward spiral
Tuesday, three more members of the National Rifle Association have stepped down making it a total of seven NRA board members to leave in the last several months, CNN reported.
The first three were board members who complained about the money NRA chief Wayne LaPierre used to pay for a Beverly Hills wardrobe. Their responsibilities were cut and they left shortly after.
Professional sports shooter Julie Golob left the board just one week ago before her three-year term was up.
Breaking Banner
Minor ‘was forced to lose her virginity’ to Jeffrey Epstein — and abuse continued after plea deal: lawsuit
Accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is facing further allegations of sexual abuse.
"Three new accusers have sued the estate of Jeffrey Epstein alleging that he abused them with sex toys and forced them to engage in other sex acts, according to court documents reviewed by multiple outlets," Vice News reported Tuesday.
"One woman said she was forced to lose her virginity to him after they met when she was 17. Another said that Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s alleged madam, taught her the 'proper way to give a blow job' to Epstein after they met," Vice reported.
Breaking Banner
‘It’s time for decent people to push back against Fox News’ on antifa: columnist
President Donald Trump and Fox News are turning American values upside down with their fascist propaganda, Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch explained on Tuesday.
"It seems like if you were truly sincere about the whole 'Make America Great Again' thing — that is, if it weren’t just a campaign slogan that jibes with your xenophobic branding and can move tens of thousands of red hats at $25 a pop — then one might actually want to celebrate America’s first victory against fascism," Bunch wrote.