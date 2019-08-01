US scientists announce 3D heart printing breakthrough
US scientists have successfully built functional heart parts out of collagen using a 3D bioprinter, a breakthrough they say could one day create entire organs.
Their technique, which was described in the journal Science on Thursday, replicates the body’s own complex biological scaffolds that provide the structure and biochemical signaling organs need to function.
“What we were able to show was you can actually 3D print a heart valve out of collagen, and they function,” Adam Feinberg, one of the paper’s co-authors told AFP.
Previous attempts at printing these scaffolds, known as extracellular matrices, had been hindered by limitations that resulted in poor tissue fidelity and low resolutions.
Collagen, which is an ideal biomaterial for the task since it is found in every tissue of the human body, starts out as a fluid and attempting to print it resulted in puddle of jello-like material.
But the scientists at Carnegie Mellon University were able to overcome these hurdles by using rapid changes in pH to cause the collagen to solidify with precise control.
“That’s the very first version of a valve, and so anything that we engineer as a product will actually get better and better,” Feinberg said.
The technique could one day help patients awaiting heart transplants, but it will need to validated through animal testing and eventually human.
“I think more near term is probably patching an existing organ,” such as a heart that has suffered a loss of function through a heart attack, or a degrading liver, said Feinberg.
Breaking Banner
Three NRA board members shoved out after questioning lavish spending by Wayne LaPierre
Esther Schneider of Texas, Sean Maloney of Ohio and Timothy Knight of Tennessee just resigned their positions on the board of the National Rifle Association.
According to the Washington Post, reported that the three said that they raised questions about the lavish spending by CEO Wayne LaPierre. After, they were suddenly stripped of their committee assignments. The resigned after that.
Breaking Banner
Why the right wing is losing it over reports that James Comey won’t be prosecuted
Despite a lack of any substantial evidence of his criminal guilt, right-wing media and many supporters of Donald Trump have long been calling for former FBI Director James Comey to be prosecuted for leaking his own memos of meetings with the president after he was fired in 2017. But multiple outlets, including the New York Times and Fox News, reported Thursday that Comey won’t be fired for providing this information to the press, an act that triggered the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller to oversee the Russia investigation.
2020 Election
New Hampshire Republicans tell Trump’s ex-campaign manager to stay the hell out of their Senate race
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told NBC News that he is "seriously considering" a run against Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), and he will reportedly discuss the matter with the president in the coming days.
But Republicans in New Hampshire are not happy with the idea. According to The Daily Beast, Republicans in the state are urging him not to go through with it. One GOP official said "He is as much of a shadow of the president as you can find. That will hurt us down ballot," while another said "It would certainly give more ammunition to Jeanne Shaheen."