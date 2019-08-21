US set to blow other countries away with ‘staggering’ scale of new oil and gas production

Over next decade, unlesss its trajectory changes, 61 percent of new global production will come from the United States

A new analysis reveals that the United States is expected to be the main contributor to a “looming carbon time bomb.”

Released Tuesday by human and environmental rights group Global Witness, the report (pdf) shows how the U.S. is on track to dwarf other nations’ shares of new oil and gas production over the next decade. In fact, says the analysis, 61 percent of all new global production is likely to come from the United States.

“The scale of new production forecast from the U.S. is staggering,” said Murray Worthy, senior campaigner at Global Witness, in a statement. “No other country comes even close.”

Breaking down our new #oilandgas report: If US states were treated as countries, Texas would be the biggest producer of new oil & gas – globally – producing 4 TIMES that of Canada. https://t.co/86OmaH9F0L pic.twitter.com/i0mqOL7anm — Global Witness (@Global_Witness) August 20, 2019

The projected scenario, which relies on data from industry analysts Rystad Energy, reveals the country is on a path to ramp up oil and gas production by 25 percent—even in the face of the climate crisis, which has triggered global protests and demands for bold legislative action.

Over the 2020-2029 period, seven of 10 biggest new oil and gas producers are expected to be U.S. states, with Texas projected to produce more than a quarter of all this new production.

Along with Texas, Pennsylvania, New Mexico, North Dakota, and Oklahoma together would account for 75 percent of all U.S. production over the time frame.

New US oil and gas production will be 20 times that of Russia and more than 40 times the output from new fields in Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/86OmaH9F0L pic.twitter.com/JgEGUc4ZBg — Global Witness (@Global_Witness) August 20, 2019