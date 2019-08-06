Utah man terrorizes random family with a baseball bat as he screams the N-word

A man in Tooele, Utah, was arrested after he attacked a family with a bat and screamed racial slurs at them, reports ABC 4.

43-year-old Roland Hicks told police that he’d drank Four Loko, a highly alcoholic malt beverage. He allegedly approached the family, smashing his bat into different objects around them.

A young girl told police that he called them the N-word and threatened to “(expletive) them up.” His BAC was .161 at the time of his arrest.

According to ABC 4, Hicks’ criminal history includes arrests for intoxication, disorderly conduct, drug possession, theft, assault, burglary and several DUIs.

A recent report found that racially motivated attacks are on the rise across the country.