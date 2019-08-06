Utah man terrorizes random family with a baseball bat as he screams the N-word
A man in Tooele, Utah, was arrested after he attacked a family with a bat and screamed racial slurs at them, reports ABC 4.
43-year-old Roland Hicks told police that he’d drank Four Loko, a highly alcoholic malt beverage. He allegedly approached the family, smashing his bat into different objects around them.
A young girl told police that he called them the N-word and threatened to “(expletive) them up.” His BAC was .161 at the time of his arrest.
According to ABC 4, Hicks’ criminal history includes arrests for intoxication, disorderly conduct, drug possession, theft, assault, burglary and several DUIs.
A recent report found that racially motivated attacks are on the rise across the country.
Trump spokesman says Obama ‘takes us to a dark place that we never want to be’ when he condemns racism
Even though former President Barack Obama never mentioned President Donald Trump by name when he urged Americans to reject leaders who promote "fear and hatred," the president and his supporters are nonetheless taking it very personally.
During an interview on Fox News Tuesday, Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley accused Obama of taking America to a "dark place" when he called out racism in America.
"For him to interject himself into this conversation, this debate, at this point, it’s his right to do it," Gidley said. "But the fact is Donald Trump is the president of all Americans. He’s trying to move this country forward, and comments like that take us backwards and take us to a dark place that we never want to be and we never want to visit."
Commentary
Everyone knows Trump is a racist — so why can’t the media say it?
No one actually believes Donald Trump opposes racism. Not his critics. Not his supporters. Not anyone who tries to live in the zone of "objectivity." Trump's racism is a immoveable fact of life, like gravity or the sun.
This article was originally published at Salon
And yet, somehow, the media continues to struggle to accurately convey to American audiences this reality, which is that when Trump, a racist and a liar, says anti-racist things, he's just a racist who is currently lying.
Breaking Banner
‘Stop, stop, stop’: Texas Catholic archbishop begs Trump to end his campaign of ‘hate and racism’
San Antonio’s Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller this week responded to a mass shooting in El Paso by urging President Donald Trump to end the racist rhetoric that has fueled his political career.
Catholic news website Crux reports that Garcia-Siller took to social media to condemn Trump for spouting racist attacks on his opponents, such as when he told four Congresswomen to "go back" to their home countries even though all four are American citizens.