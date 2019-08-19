Victim-blamers have empathy, but it’s mostly for perpetrators
You may have seen it among your own friends: a high-profile #MeToo case triggers responses that assign some or all the blame on a victim of sexual harassment, with men more likely than women to side with an accused male.
New research published Sunday in the Psychology of Women Quarterly suggests it is men’s empathy for other men, rather than their lack of empathy for women, that may be more important in explaining this effect.
“Men are accused of not being empathic enough — I would say they are as empathic as women, they just might have a different focus,” Renata Bongiorno, who led the research, at the University of Exeter told AFP.
More encouragingly, the work also found “victim-blaming” among men fell when were they were asked to see a situation from a woman’s perspective — a possible path towards mobilizing both genders against sexual harassment and assault.
The paper described two studies involving around 230 Australian university students who were asked to read about a clear-cut incident of sexual harassment created for the research using examples drawn from real life.
The incident related to a female student who was harassed by a male student on the same campus.
Over a period of several months, he made repeated unwanted advances that included slapping her buttocks, placing his arms around her waist, and emailing her pornographic images with suggestions they engage in the same acts.
On several occasions after drinking he would bang on her door demanding to be let in to “cuddle,” then insult her when she refused to unlock her door.
When the female student finally brought the incident to the college’s attention, the male student admitted to most of the allegations but insisted he had been joking around, did not mean to upset her, and believed she “enjoyed the attention.”
– ‘Dark’ side of empathy –
In the first study, overall levels of victim-blaming were low and men and women showed equal levels of empathy for the female victim.
But men showed greater empathy for the male perpetrator, which helped to explain why they were more likely than women to blame the victim.
Bongiorno said this conformed to social identity theory in which members of a so-called “ingroup” are more likely to empathize with other members of the same group and engage in excusing behaviors.
In the second study, participants were asked to focus on how the incidents would affect the life of either the male or female student moving forward.
Both men and women who focused on the male perpetrator’s point of view showed greater empathy for him and blamed the female victim more.
When they were asked to focus on the female victim’s point of view, victim-blaming was lower by comparison for both genders.
Bongiorno argued that media depictions that focused too heavily on the potential impact on accused male harassers’ careers and lives had damaging consequences that made it harder for victims to speak up.
But she said: “I was encouraged by the second study, where we showed that when men have their attention turned toward the victim, their empathy for the male perpetrator was reduced along with their victim blaming.
“I think that’s a positive message and way forward for the future.”
US and China seeking to revive trade talks: Trump advisor
Washington and Beijing are working to revive pivotal talks aimed at ending the trade war that has roiled world markets, Donald Trump's chief economic advisor said Sunday.
If calls between both sides' deputies pan out in the next 10 days "and we can have a substantive renewal of negotiations," Larry Kudlow said on "Fox News Sunday," "then we are planning to have China come to the USA and meet with our principals to continue the negotiations."
The US president himself weighed in on Twitter, saying, "We are doing very well with China, and talking!"
Fox & Friends hosts reassure Trump that bad economic reports are ‘deliberate’ attempts to hurt him
The hosts of "Fox & Friends" reassured their viewers -- including President Donald Trump -- that any forecasts of a looming recession are deliberate attempts to tank the economy and hurt the president's re-election chances.
Trump reportedly rejects less-than-rosy economic assessments as attempts by the media and his political opponents to manipulate data and make him look bad, and the hosts of his favorite morning news program agreed.
"It's so obvious what they are doing," said co-host Ainsley Earhardt. They do not want him to win again and they don't like that the economy is doing well, apparently."
How judicial conflicts of interest are denying poor Texans their right to an effective lawyer
This story is a collaboration between The Texas Tribune and Texas Monthly.I.
For decades, Texans who can’t afford a lawyer have gotten caught in a criminal justice system that’s crippled by inadequate funding and overloaded attorneys. A growing body of caseload data — and a recent lawsuit — point to an even more fundamental hazard: the unchecked power of Texas judges.
It was going to be his last shift at the Velvet Lounge, and all Marvin Wilford felt was relief. It was November 11, 2017 — Veterans Day — and as he got dressed for work, Wilford put on his scarlet-colored Marine Corps cap. The Velvet Lounge, a strip joint in North Austin, billed itself on Facebook as “the official afterparty for the city,” but Wilford couldn’t say he had fun: As a doorman, he collected cover charges from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and did a lot of standing, sometimes outside. That evening, the temperature was in the 60s. Over his T-shirt and jeans, Wilford pulled on a green hoodie.