Video emerges of Trump ranting about ‘crazy’ Beto O’Rourke while visiting shooting victims in El Paso hospital
Following mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton over the weekend, President Donald Trump visited both of those cities on Wednesday — and a video posted on Twitter shows that even when he was visiting a hospital, Trump couldn’t resist insulting Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.
In the video (which was filmed at University Medical Center of El Paso), Trump can be seen exchanging pleasantries with hospital staff with First Lady Melania Trump at his side. And when he discusses visiting El Paso in February to speak at a rally, Trump brags about attracting a larger crowd than O’Rourke (who also had a February event in that city).
“That was some crowd,” Trump says of his February rally in El Paso. “We had twice the number outside. And then you had this crazy Beto. Beto had like 400 people in a parking lot, and they said his crowd was wonderful.”
The video was posted on Twitter by KDBC-TV, the CBS affiliate in El Paso.
This is viewer video of President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS at @umcelpaso meeting with victims and medical staff. Send us any photos/videos of president Trump's visit to #ElPaso and we may show it on TV. Upload here: https://t.co/UHa4MdGOH4 pic.twitter.com/DD5otJtYEg
— CBS4Local (@CBS4Local) August 8, 2019
‘This is disgusting’: Americans horrified after seeing Trump’s ‘disgraceful’ rant during El Paso hospital visit
Video of Donald Trump bragging about the size of his crowds while visiting victims of a murderous rampage in an El Paso Walmart by an anti-immigrant white nationalist that left 22 dead, was greeted with horror and disgust by commenters on Twitter.
In the video filmed at University Medical Center of El Paso, Trump was caught exchanging pleasantries with hospital staff with First Lady Melania Trump at his side before bringing up an El Paso rally in February where he claimed he attracted a larger crowd than O’Rourke who also had an event in the city.
Trump's callousness and narcissism was immediately called out on Twitter as "disgraceful " -- among other things.
Disturbing video shows cops fatally shooting black teen in his back as he runs away
Surveillance footage in the police shooting death of a teenager has emerged, showing cops firing at the 19-year-old as he ran away from them, reports the Colorado Springs Gazette.
De’Von Bailey was allegedly fleeing the scene of a robbery. Two Colorado Springs Officers chased him. The footage shows him falling to the ground after getting shot. According to experts interviewed by the Gazette, the teen didn't appear to be wielding any type of weapon or threatening police.
Imprisonment, job loss and lawsuits: Charlottesville neo-Nazis have suffered miserably after infamous hate rally
It's been two years since neo-Nazis marched with Tiki torches in Charlottesville, Virginia, and a new report from the Anti-Defamation League has found that many of the marchers have not fared well since that fateful weekend in August 2017.
The ADL this week published a "Where Are They Now?" guide to the 2017 Charlottesville demonstrators and found that a good deal of them suffered from various repercussions for their actions, including "imprisonment, job loss, de-platforming -- or banning users who violate their terms of service -- on social media platforms, travel bans and rejection by friends and family."