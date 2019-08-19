‘Wackadoodle’ Trump is ‘seriously worried about losing’: CNN legal analyst

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin discussed President Donald Trump’s bizarre claim that Google “manipulated” millions of votes for Hillary Clinton.

“And there is another conspiracy theory, Jeffrey, that he’s on to,” said anchor Brianna Keilar. “He took to Twitter today to accuse Google of manipulating votes. He said ‘Google manipulated from 2.6 million to 16 million votes for Hillary Clinton in 2016 Election! This was put out by a Clinton supporter, not a Trump supporter! Google should be sued. My victory was even bigger than thought!”

“In a day of wackadoodle claims, this is the most wackadoodle of all, because there’s not even any claim that Google manipulated votes,” said Toobin. “There’s no — they didn’t go in there and change votes. No one claims that except Donald Trump. The idea is that searches were ranked in certain ways that helped Democrats rather than Republicans. This, too, has been long discredited, but it’s all part of this incredible nervousness about his political standing.”

“I don’t know if he’s going to win or lose in 2020. But today’s spate of craziness tells us he’s really worried about losing,” added Toobin. “That is the real message. Not any of the substance.”

Watch below: