Time to panic? Insiders haven’t dumped this much stock per day since 2007

On Tuesday, CNN reported that corporate insiders have sold off an average of $600 million worth of stock every day in August.
This will likely mark the fifth month of the 2019 in which insider selling exceeds $10 billion — the first time this has happened since 2007, which preceded a severe financial crisis and recession.
This news comes amid continued warning signs that the economy is slowing down, with the yield curve inverting and markets behaving unstably.
The 2010s have seen one of the longest sustained economic expansions in American history following the financial crisis of 2008. But that expansion has occurred over a backdrop of rising income inequality and tepid wage growth that has left even gainfully employed people struggling to afford housing, health care, and higher education.
The GOP-backed corporate tax cut in 2017 led to a brief boom in corporate profits, but very little of it filtered down to workers, and the benefit to capital investment has proven temporary. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s increasingly aggressive tariffs on China and the European Union have driven up consumer prices and wounded the agricultural sector.
It remains unclear whether the U.S. will actually enter a recession within the next year. But investors appear to believe it’s a big enough risk that they are taking drastic action to protect their own finances.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.
Send news tips to: [email protected]
.