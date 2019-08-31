Quantcast
Wall Street traders are tuning out Trump after lies about China trade phone calls: report

Published

9 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump has been known to move the stock market hundreds of points with a single tweet. But that may prove more difficult for him going forward.

According to Business Insider, some traders are now deciding to tune out the president’s daily news about the economy, since it’s so subject to change and may be an outright fabrication.

“I already think we’re less responsive to these kinds of claims, but not entirely so,” said Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam in an email to Markets Insider. “As ever with these things, it’s difficult to know to differentiate between truth, lies, and exaggeration. Markets will often give more credence to reports that have come from credible sources or been verified but there are circumstances like this when we’re left guessing.”

Han Tan, a market analyst for FXTM, told Business Insider that anything Trump says should be viewed “with the utmost caution” because there is no indication from the administration that they plan to pull back from the trade war. “Investors are well aware that multiple rounds of trade talks have only led to the current dismal situation, whereby repeated tariff threats have become the norm,” he said.

One recent tipping point was the president’s tweet earlier this week that he had just undergone high-level phone calls with China on trade — which reversed a 600-point drop of the Dow Jones the week before. It soon transpired, however, that no such calls had taken place — and White House officials admitted the president may have lied to deliberately boost the stock market.

Some legal analysts, including conservative lawyer George Conway, have argued that if Trump intentionally manipulated markets with his lie, it would be a violation of the 1934 Securities Exchange Act.

‘Horrific day for Odessa’: Authorities brief the public on latest mass shooting in Texas

Published

37 mins ago

on

August 31, 2019

By

Odessa Police Chief Mike Gerke updated the public on Saturday following a mass shooting at multiple locations between Midland and Odessa in Texas.

The suspect, who was killed by police, was a white male in his thirties.

Gerke said that five victims were killed, with 21 injured.

Three law enforcement officers were among those shot.

The incident began with a traffic stop.

Watch Part I:

‘Get the Senate back’: #MassacreMitch urged to end recess to pass gun control after Texas shooting

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 31, 2019

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was urged to end congressional recess to pass gun control after 10 people were shot and one killed in a mass shooting between Midland and Odessa in Texas.

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime was murdered in the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, demanded action.

"ENOUGH!!! Get the Senate back. This is an emergency," Guttenberg tweeted.

Here is what others were saying:

21 shot and five killed in Texas mass shooting between Odessa and Midland: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 31, 2019

By

Authorities are reporting 21 casualties and five fatalities from a mass shooting between Midland and Odessa in Texas.

Midland Police say there was one shooter who was killed by police.

"Multiple people were shot Saturday afternoon in two West Texas cities with at least one suspect reported to be roaming the streets of Odessa, Texas, and nearby Midland, police said," NBC News reports. "At least one person was killed and about 10 have been injured, said Devin Sanchez, director of communications for the city of Odessa."

