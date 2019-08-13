Quantcast
Connect with us

Warden in charge of jail where Epstein died has just been reassigned

Published

10 mins ago

on

The warden running the federal jail where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died, allegedly by suicide, has just been temporarily reassigned by Attorney General Bill Barr, according to multiple reports and the Dept. of Justice.

Additionally, two staffers at the jail, the Metropolitan Correctional Center, have been placed on administrative leave.

“Today, the Attorney General directed the Bureau of Prisons to temporarily assign the warden at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York to the Bureau’s Northeast Regional Office pending the outcome of the FBI and OIG investigations into the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, a former MCC inmate,” Justice Dept. spokesperson Kerri Kupac said in a statement, as CNBC reports.

The news comes barely hours after Buzzfeed reported news of Epstein’s death, including descriptive details, appeared on the 4Chan message board 38 minutes before being officially reported. 4Chan is popular with the alt-right.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70% of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Warden in charge of jail where Epstein died has just been reassigned

Published

8 mins ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

The warden running the federal jail where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died, allegedly by suicide, has just been temporarily reassigned by Attorney General Bill Barr, according to multiple reports and the Dept. of Justice.

Additionally, two staffers at the jail, the Metropolitan Correctional Center, have been placed on administrative leave.

“Today, the Attorney General directed the Bureau of Prisons to temporarily assign the warden at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York to the Bureau’s Northeast Regional Office pending the outcome of the FBI and OIG investigations into the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, a former MCC inmate,” Justice Dept. spokesperson Kerri Kupac said in a statement, as CNBC reports.

Continue Reading

Facebook

29 US states and cities sue Trump over climate protections

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

A coalition of 22 US states and seven cities on Tuesday sued President Donald Trump's administration to block it from easing restrictions on coal-burning power plants.

Trump has set about systematically dismantling environmental regulations put in place by his predecessor Barack Obama, including the Clean Power Plan, which called for cuts to greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.

Finalized in 2015, it was put on hold by the Supreme Court and the White House has ordered the Environment Protection Agency to work on a less stringent replacement, known as the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

FDA warns that Christian church’s miracle cancer cure is nothing more than ‘potent bleach’

Published

14 mins ago

on

August 13, 2019

By

In 2016, an ABC News affiliate out of Los Angeles went undercover inside the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Costa Mesa, California. What they found was a Christian cult that pushed a mix of pseudoscience, conspiracy theories, and toxic chemicals marketed as miracle cures.

Now, the FDA is issuing a warning about one of the products the church is still pushing on its flock, known as MMS, or "Miracle or Master Mineral Solution."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image