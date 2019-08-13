Warden in charge of jail where Epstein died has just been reassigned
The warden running the federal jail where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died, allegedly by suicide, has just been temporarily reassigned by Attorney General Bill Barr, according to multiple reports and the Dept. of Justice.
Additionally, two staffers at the jail, the Metropolitan Correctional Center, have been placed on administrative leave.
“Today, the Attorney General directed the Bureau of Prisons to temporarily assign the warden at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York to the Bureau’s Northeast Regional Office pending the outcome of the FBI and OIG investigations into the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, a former MCC inmate,” Justice Dept. spokesperson Kerri Kupac said in a statement, as CNBC reports.
The news comes barely hours after Buzzfeed reported news of Epstein’s death, including descriptive details, appeared on the 4Chan message board 38 minutes before being officially reported. 4Chan is popular with the alt-right.
29 US states and cities sue Trump over climate protections
A coalition of 22 US states and seven cities on Tuesday sued President Donald Trump's administration to block it from easing restrictions on coal-burning power plants.
Trump has set about systematically dismantling environmental regulations put in place by his predecessor Barack Obama, including the Clean Power Plan, which called for cuts to greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.
Finalized in 2015, it was put on hold by the Supreme Court and the White House has ordered the Environment Protection Agency to work on a less stringent replacement, known as the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule.
FDA warns that Christian church’s miracle cancer cure is nothing more than ‘potent bleach’
In 2016, an ABC News affiliate out of Los Angeles went undercover inside the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Costa Mesa, California. What they found was a Christian cult that pushed a mix of pseudoscience, conspiracy theories, and toxic chemicals marketed as miracle cures.
Now, the FDA is issuing a warning about one of the products the church is still pushing on its flock, known as MMS, or "Miracle or Master Mineral Solution."