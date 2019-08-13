Warden in charge of jail where Epstein died has just been reassigned

The warden running the federal jail where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died, allegedly by suicide, has just been temporarily reassigned by Attorney General Bill Barr, according to multiple reports and the Dept. of Justice.

Additionally, two staffers at the jail, the Metropolitan Correctional Center, have been placed on administrative leave.

“Today, the Attorney General directed the Bureau of Prisons to temporarily assign the warden at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York to the Bureau’s Northeast Regional Office pending the outcome of the FBI and OIG investigations into the apparent suicide of Jeffrey Epstein, a former MCC inmate,” Justice Dept. spokesperson Kerri Kupac said in a statement, as CNBC reports.

The news comes barely hours after Buzzfeed reported news of Epstein’s death, including descriptive details, appeared on the 4Chan message board 38 minutes before being officially reported. 4Chan is popular with the alt-right.

This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.