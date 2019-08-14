‘Warning signs are flashing everywhere’: CNN financial reporter says there are multiple reasons to fear a recession
CNN Money reporter Cristina Alesci on Wednesday said there were many reasons for Americans to worry about a coming recession — and not just the inverted Treasury bond yield curve that has sent stock markets plunging.
During an interview with CNN’s Poppy Harlow, Alesci broke down what it means when the yield curve inverts and why it is not the only signal that a recession could be on its way.
“Usually when you have an inverted yield curve that is proceeded by a recession,” she explained. “We are in an abnormal environment, so no one really knows where we’re going to go from here. But here’s the thing: Warning signs of a recession are flashing everywhere. Investors were really optimistic and perhaps saw the delay in tariffs as a sign Trump wanted to get a deal done with China before the election. This morning, I called it: They’re waking up and realizing maybe not, maybe he’s going to drag this through the election.”
Financial Times editor Rana Foroohar then chimed in to say that it may still take investors a while to fully realize that there won’t be a trade deal done with China within the next year at least.
“You’re going to see the president, particularly in the runup to 2020, trying to smooth things over, keep the market up,” she said. “I think the market is not buying this anymore. I think we’re seeing a lot of jitters and it’s going to be a downward trend.”
Watch the video below.
CNN
CNN’s Avlon shreds the GOP’s lies about Trump’s tax plan paying for itself after the deficit nearly doubles
On Wednesday, CNN "Reality Check" host John Avlon slammed Republicans for lying about their plan for the federal deficit — and their hypocritical lack of concern that it has been a massive failure.
"Over one year ago, we started 'Reality Check' on 'New Day,'" said Avlon. "The very first topic we hit was GOP hypocrisy over the deficit. It seems their new slogan should be, deficits don’t matter unless a Democrat is president. Because the U.S. deficit is exploding during an economic expansion under tax cuts and spending hikes under president Trump. It’s getting worse. During the debate over the Trump tax cut we were told this over and over again."
CNN
Watch Don Lemon report on the president’s fears of windmills — after Trump bashed CNN
While on vacation in New Jersey, President Donald Trump repeatedly attacked CNN on Twitter on Tuesday.
Trump argued that it was ok to use an ethnic slur to refer to CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.
That night, anchor Don Lemon did not shy away from covering Trump, along with a chyron reading, "This is not politics as usual; this is the president going off the rails during a speech."
He began with a clip from the speech featuring Trump complaining about former President Barack Obama.
"This president cannot get over Obama. He can’t quit him," he said.
After reminding Trump of his poor standing with African Americans, Lemon examined Trump's irrational fear of windmills.
CNN
Rick Wilson blasts ‘soft-handed manbaby’ Trump: ‘He’s never taken a punch or given one’
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," Republican strategist and Never Trump conservative Rick Wilson blasted President Donald Trump for his petty feud with former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci
"I think Anthony gambled, went all-in on Trump," said Wilson. "He spent the last year and a half trying to find a way back into a sense of having Trump's ear and of course, once Trump shanked him, he was shanked. He was done. He was bleeding out on the floor never going to come back."