‘Was Goebbels Unavailable?’:ABC blasted for ‘normalizing Fascism’ by putting Sean Spicer on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Published

2 hours ago

on

“Remember when Spicer talked about ‘Holocaust centers’ and defended Hitler, saying he didn’t use chemical weapons?”

Disney and ABC Television must have known that putting former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer on “Dancing With the Stars” would draw condemnation, but the outrage over the just-announced news is palpable.

Spicer will go down in history for the massive lies he told, starting with his vicious and attacking falsehoods about the size of the crowd at President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The lies seemed to continue daily, only to be outdone by, at one point, Spicer actually appearing to defend Hitler for not gassing his people – which he clearly did.

Spicer appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday to join in the announcement that he’ll be among the “stars” to dance on the 14-year old primetime reality TV show. One of the co-hosts of the show, popularly known as just “DWTS,” made a joke of Spier’s day one lies:

Spicer’s lies are so ingrained in the Trump administration’s history they even appear in the Mueller report.

On Spicer’s exit from the Trump White House The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza wrote: “Sean Spicer Will Be Remembered for His Lies.”

Many are furious that ABC is “normalizing” a “pathological liar” and normalizing fascism by placing him on national television in a reality TV show.

Take a look:

