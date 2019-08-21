‘Was Goebbels Unavailable?’:ABC blasted for ‘normalizing Fascism’ by putting Sean Spicer on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
“Remember when Spicer talked about ‘Holocaust centers’ and defended Hitler, saying he didn’t use chemical weapons?”
Disney and ABC Television must have known that putting former Trump press secretary Sean Spicer on “Dancing With the Stars” would draw condemnation, but the outrage over the just-announced news is palpable.
Spicer will go down in history for the massive lies he told, starting with his vicious and attacking falsehoods about the size of the crowd at President Donald Trump’s inauguration. The lies seemed to continue daily, only to be outdone by, at one point, Spicer actually appearing to defend Hitler for not gassing his people – which he clearly did.
Spicer appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday to join in the announcement that he’ll be among the “stars” to dance on the 14-year old primetime reality TV show. One of the co-hosts of the show, popularly known as just “DWTS,” made a joke of Spier’s day one lies:
Apparently @Tom_Bergeron says @seanspicer is in charge of assessing audience size 👀@DancingABC#DWTS #DancingOnGMA https://t.co/KdLAHBrq2r pic.twitter.com/NZVax1MHip
— Good Morning America (@GMA) August 21, 2019
Spicer’s lies are so ingrained in the Trump administration’s history they even appear in the Mueller report.
On Spicer’s exit from the Trump White House The New Yorker’s Ryan Lizza wrote: “Sean Spicer Will Be Remembered for His Lies.”
Many are furious that ABC is “normalizing” a “pathological liar” and normalizing fascism by placing him on national television in a reality TV show.
Take a look:
S. SPICER: Hitler didn't even sink to the level of using chemical weapons… he was not using the gas on his own people
NETWORK EXECS: Can you dance, though?
— Eric Rauchway (@rauchway) August 21, 2019
tee hee, get it, cause he turned a taxpayer-funded position into a propaganda arm, lying to our faces every single day in order to aid a white supremacist administration, hilarious!
— Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) August 21, 2019
Intentionally and gleefully lying to the American public is not something to joke about. Disgusting.
— Kevin Maisto (@kevinmaisto) August 21, 2019
Was Joseph Goebbels unavailable?
— Daniel Malmer (@danielmalmer) August 21, 2019
US existing home sales bounce as mortgage rates fall
US sales of existing homes bounced in July, recovering from weakness in the prior month, boosted by lower mortgage rates, according to data released Wednesday.
Prices remained high, but receded somewhat from June's record.
Sales slid in the Northeast, but grew in the other three regions, especially the western United States, according to the National Association of Realtors,
Sales of all types of homes rose 2.5 percent from June to an annual rate of 5.42 million in July, slightly above analyst expectations, NAR said in its monthly report.
The result put the sales pace 0.6 percent above July of last year.
Breaking Banner
Trump isn’t the first president to compare himself to Jesus — the last one who did ‘planned to lead his white supremacist supporters to victory’
President Donald Trump on Wednesday stunned many observers when he approvingly quoted a right-wing talk radio host who compared the president to the "second coming of God."
According to historian Heather Cox Richardson, however, this is not the first time an American president has compared himself to Jesus, whom Christians believe was the son of God.
Writing on Twitter, Richardson explained that the "last president to compare himself to Jesus was Andrew Johnson, before the 1866 midterms."
REVEALED: Nazi-saluting Orange County teens have been doing it for several years — without punishment
More videos have surfaced showing students at a Southern County high school making Nazi gestures, and school officials are apologizing for the way they've handled the situation and re-opening an investigation.
A video emerged earlier this week showing nearly a dozen members of the boys’ Pacifica High School water polo team delivering Nazi salutes and singing an obscure Nazi marching song, and additional videos have come to light showing similar situations, reported KABC-TV.