Watch Bill Maher imagine what it’s like to be a gun massacre victim and waking up to a Trump visit

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher ripped President Donald Trump for failing to console the nation after multiple mass shootings.

“Whenever there’s a tragedy, it’s all about how he’s feeling,” Maher said.

The host recounted the extensive list of people who were attacked Trump since the massacres.

“He’s the only president who thinks consoler-in-chief means you console him,” Maher said. “And also he’s a whiney little b*tch.”

He imagined what it is like for the victims.

“These poor people, imagine waking up from surgery and standing over you is a grinning, gaseous blob and his scowling trophy wife,” he said. “People are like, “sh*t, I must have died and gone to hell.'”

“I’m in the hospital, I’ve had enough orange Jello!” he added.

He also noted that a White House spokesperson said Trump was greeted “like a rock star.”

“Yeah, R. Kelly,” Maher quipped.

“None of the eight patients in the El Paso hospital agreed to meet with Trump,” he noted. “They were all asked if they’d like to meet the president and they all said, ‘El Paso.'”

He also talked about the politics of the tragedies.

“Gun control has paralyzed 535 people this year — they’re called the United States Congress,” he said.

He then went on to fact check Fox News personality Tucker Carlson’s claims that white supremacy is a hoax.

Watch:

Real Time from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.