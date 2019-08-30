Watch Chris Hayes’ epic takedown of GOP congressman fighting to maintain minority rule in America

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes demolished a Republican congressman from Texas for fighting against the concept of one person, one vote.

“So the Republicans this week were attacking … Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and in their defense, they do that every week. I don’t know why. She drives them nuts for some reason,” Hayes explained to the live studio audience and TV viewers.

“This week they were attacking her because she went after an institution that has become kind of sacred, I think, to Republicans, and that’s the Electoral College,” he explained.

“AOC’s argument was basically that the Electoral College unfairly diminishes the voting power of some Americans and therefore is incompatible with our basic democratic commitments. That was the argument,” Hayes explained. “Republicans flipped out, all right. They went after her very hard.”

“Trump TV did a bunch of segments about it. The Trump campaign, there was a freshman Republican congressman, a guy by the name of Dan Crenshaw from Texas, he tweeted at her that we live in a republic, not a democracy,” he continued.

Abolishing the electoral college means that politicians will only campaign in (and listen to) urban areas. That is not a representative democracy. We live in a republic, which means 51% of the population doesn’t get to boss around the other 49%. https://t.co/eZilBsVhyP — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 24, 2019

“If you run for sheriff or mayor or governor or senator, you win if you get the most votes. That’s it. That’s the principle,” Hayes noted. “There is one exception, president of the United States.”

“Now, there are all kinds of people who will tell you this is good for all sorts of reasons — and they’re all wrong,” he argued.

“And that brings us back to Dan Crenshaw, who says that the nature of American constitutional government is because we are a republic, not a democracy, the 51% can’t boss around the 49%. But what he and his party are advocating is a world in which the 49% boss around the 51%,” Hayes said, to massive applause.

“And that is both anti-democratic and perverse. America is a democracy, and if one person, one vote means anything at all, it’s time to do something totally radical, and that is this. Run the presidential election the way we run every other election. The person with the most votes wins,” Hayes concluded.

