WATCH: Competing 2020 campaigns unite at Iowa State Fair in moment of silence with Beto’s team

Following the fatal white supremacist terrorist attack at an El Paso Walmart, competing 2020 presidential campaigns united in Iowa for a moment of silence on Friday.

The rivals put aside their differences to join with the campaign team of former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) for a moment of silence. O’Rourke represented his hometown of El Paso in Congress.

The large crowd then hugged people from other campaigns.

Watch:

In Iowa, competing 2020 campaigns come together for a moment of silence with ⁦@BetoORourke⁩’s Iowa team following the El Paso shooting. pic.twitter.com/2kmYnwhCxz — Brianne Pfannenstiel (@brianneDMR) August 9, 2019