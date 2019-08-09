WATCH: Competing 2020 campaigns unite at Iowa State Fair in moment of silence with Beto’s team
Following the fatal white supremacist terrorist attack at an El Paso Walmart, competing 2020 presidential campaigns united in Iowa for a moment of silence on Friday.
The rivals put aside their differences to join with the campaign team of former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) for a moment of silence. O’Rourke represented his hometown of El Paso in Congress.
The large crowd then hugged people from other campaigns.
Watch:
In Iowa, competing 2020 campaigns come together for a moment of silence with @BetoORourke’s Iowa team following the El Paso shooting. pic.twitter.com/2kmYnwhCxz
— Brianne Pfannenstiel (@brianneDMR) August 9, 2019
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
2020 Election
‘Unacceptable’: Tom Perez and DNC accused of trying to stifle climate action debate for 2020 Dems
"Why is Tom Perez trying to kill the momentum for a climate debate?"
Activists are raising the alarm that the Democratic Party may be about to kill efforts to schedule a debate focused on the climate crisis through a resolution being pushed by Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez that includes language seen as a potential excuse for not covering the topic.
2020 Election
Here’s why Republican strategists are panic-stricken about key 2020 battleground districts
Much of the coverage of the 2018 midterms focused on how well Democrats performed in suburban areas of blue states or swing states: the suburbs of Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Denver and Boston — or Orange County, California, which was once a GOP stronghold but now has a Democratic majority.
But in a report for the Washington Post, Robert Costa focuses on another source of Republican anxiety: suburban areas in red states.
2020 Election
Joe Biden under fire for saying poor kids are ‘just as talented as white kids’
"If Democrats nominate Biden, he could end up out-gaffeing Trump in the general election campaign."
Former Vice President Joe Biden provoked alarm and outrage after telling a largely minority audience in Iowa that "poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids," the most galling in a series of gaffes the presumptive 2020 Democratic frontrunner committed on the campaign trail on Thursday alone.