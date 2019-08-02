WATCH: Cop busts woman for texting and driving while texting her friend about anti-text-and-driving laws
A police officer in Minnesota this week pulled over a driver who was texting and driving while sending text messages to her friend about a newly enacted anti-texting-and-driving law.
Local news station KUTV reports that an officer from the Eagan Police Department stopped a woman driving a black SUV because he believed that she was violating the state’s new “hands-free” that makes it illegal to hold up your phone unless you are calling 911 during an emergency.
In a video posted on the Eagan P.D.’s Facebook page, the officer can be seen exiting his vehicle and asking the woman if she was using her phone to send text messages while driving, and she replied that she was.
The officer proceeded to write her a ticket and then asked her, “Were you texting about the hands-free law?”
“Yes,” the woman replies.
At this point the officer sighs and recommends that the woman buy a Bluetooth earpiece so she could safely use her phone while driving.
Watch the video below.
Trump says he relies on the press to vet his nominees — after throwing a fit over the press scrutinizing his intel pick
President Donald Trump offered contradictory thoughts on the role of the media in being a government watchdog during remarks on the South Lawn of the White House on Friday.
Trump was asked about the collapsed nomination of Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to serve as the Director of National Intelligence.
"Congressman Ratcliffe was being treated very unfairly. I was reading the press -- and I think I am a student of the press -- and I could see the press was treating him, I felt, very unfairly," Trump argued.
"I could see exactly where the press was going and fake news," he argued. "But I read things that were just unfair and he’s just too good. He doesn’t deserve it."
As trade stumbles, Trump’s economy faces a reckoning
America's economy is showing signs of sagging under the weight of President Donald Trump's escalating trade war with China, which is whipsawing industries and financial markets.
Punitive tariffs have stung major trading partners just as those economies were losing vigor -- sapping demand for US goods and services and helping to send American manufacturing into recession.
Meanwhile, the uncertainty this has created has rocked US businesses, raising concerns about their supply chains and markets, causing new investment to flat-line and employers to become cautious.
Caught in the middle, the Federal Reserve finds itself buffeted by the economic currents and battered by the president's ceaseless attacks.
Traders beg Trump to leave his phone behind as he heads to his golf resort this weekend
On Thursday, President Donald Trump went on a Twitter tirade about trade with China.
Our representatives have just returned from China where they had constructive talks having to do with a future Trade Deal. We thought we had a deal with China three months ago, but sadly, China decided to re-negotiate the deal prior to signing. More recently, China agreed to...
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 1, 2019