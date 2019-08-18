WATCH: ‘Hero’ walks into middle of Proud Boys protest and says ‘f*ck you’ to each of them
A man became a hero to the internet over the weekend after he was captured on video saying “f*ck you” to members of a group of conservative protesters known as Proud Boys.
In a video that appeared to be from Saturday’s protests in Portland, a man can be seen walking into a group of right-wing demonstrators.
“F*ck you,” the man says, pointing at an apparent Proud Boys member.
“F*ck you,” the man says again as he points at another member of the group.
The man then repeats the process over and over, pointing out a member of the Proud Boys each time. He did make an exception for a dog, which he described as “cool.”
Watch the video and read some of the responses below.
VIDEO: This man does not like the Proud Boys. #PortlandProtest (video from Tim Gordon) pic.twitter.com/XTFe87CKe5
— DMM News (@corp_main) August 17, 2019
This guy who walked into a sea of proud boys and went from proud boy to proud boy shouting "fuck you" is my new god!
I especially love the part where he was so jacked it appears he even said "fuck you" to a proud boy's dog.#PortlandProtests#PortlandRally#FightFascism pic.twitter.com/5GFDRiJb5K
— dσxxεd Ъuт หσт σuт (@twmentality1) August 18, 2019
That took huge balls.
— Teresa (@tmcollins4258) August 18, 2019
The guy walking through that sea of toxic waste is a genuine American, and true patriot. And yes a hero.
— Chris (@ChrisJo91470489) August 18, 2019
I hope he is safe. These #WhiteSupremacists can do anything.
— Get_US_Back (@DavidS072019) August 18, 2019
🖕When You've Just Had🖕
🖕Enough🖕
I feel better just watching him
— Ikelaru 🆘#TheWholeWorldIsWatching🆘 (@Ikelaru) August 18, 2019
I think I'm in love.
— QuietMia (@QuietMia) August 18, 2019
H E R O ! 🤓💪🏼✊🏼💙
Also, look at those wimps whipping out their phones to capture the moment. OMG. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/YlLu5qKJpG
— Leah Krevit 💙 (@leahkrevit) August 18, 2019
No! He said to the dog "You are cool".
He is my hero.
— elise pearlie (@elise_pearlie) August 18, 2019
He has every right to walk out and scream obscenities as they parade their Nazi paraphernalia. What has happened to us? When did it cross over into white nationalism becoming something the republican party stands for?
— Maryanne Chisholm – #resisttees 🦋🌊🍑🌊No DM 🚫🗽 (@MaryanneChisho2) August 18, 2019
I could watch it all day
— Cindy Miller (@Cmiller757) August 18, 2019
