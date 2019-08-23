WATCH: Joy Reid warns Trump is going to ‘tank the U.S. economy — just before Christmas’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid warned President Donald Trump is going to ‘tank’ the United States economy.

Reid was interviewed by Chris Hayes on a broadcast of “All In” with a live studio crowd on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This new round of tariffs would increase everything,” Reid noted. “Something like 70% of what you buy in Walmart is sourced from China.”

“And so if you raise the prices — that’s tariffs are — by 25% or 30%, you are essentially going to tank the U.S. economy just before Christmas,” she warned.

“Kicking brown people out of the country is expensive,” she said.

“If you’re willing to go broke, if you are willing to lose your farm, willing to lose everything because you hate brown people so much you are willing to literally kill yourself economically for it,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s insane,” Reid added.

Watch: