Watch Kamala Harris shut down Chris Matthews on MSNBC: ‘Chris, people are dying’
California senator and 2020 White House hopeful Kamala Harris shut down an MSNBC host after he questioned her as to whether Democrats should take on the National Rifle Association following the weekend’s bloodshed.
Harris urged Capitol Hill to, “reject the false choice which suggests you’re either in favor of the Second Amendment or you want to take everyone’s guns away. Like, just act. This is not about saying we’re going to take everyone’s guns away. We’re saying we need reasonable gun safety laws, including universal background checks, and to your point, Chris, a renewal of the assault weapons ban. It’s just the right thing to do.”
“How far can you go? Look, I’ve heard this speech before from others and I’ve also watched people’s careers end because of the NRA,” Matthews said, citing a Democratic senator who lost re-election in 1968 and a congressman who lost re-election in 1994.
“What do you say to your colleagues who face political elimination at the hands of the NRA, is it a hill to die for?” Matthews asked. “How do you tell them that?”
“Chris, people are dying every day in America,” Harris replied.
“Now I’m going to get into a good strong shouting match with you,” she warned.
Former GOP mayor who claimed there was Sharia law in DFW now running for Congress
On Monday, Texas Republicans got a familiar recruit for the now-open 24th Congressional District — Beth Van Duyne.
New: @BethVanDuyne is running for #TX24, she tells me. Official announcement coming soon.
Trump isn’t responsible for El Paso shooter — because he was clearly a liberal extremist: Fox News’ Jesse Watters
President Donald Trump is facing a fresh storm of criticism for his racist rhetoric towards Mexicans in the wake of the El Paso shooter leaving a manifesto of hate towards migrants.
But according to Fox News' Jesse Watters, Trump should not be blamed — because in fact the shooter was a radical, left-wing environmentalist.
"Yes he hated migrants. He was a segregationist, racial purist, total psycho," said Watters on Monday's edition of Fox News' "The Five." "But also, he was an environmental extremist. He used the exact same talking points from radical environmental extremists, talking about the Earth is being polluted. Corporations are to blame. We need to depopulate the world. And that was also a motivating factor in the attack."
‘American conservatism has a violence problem’: WaPo columnist blasts ‘pattern’ of mass shootings
The Republican Party and conservative moment have shown a clear "pattern" of political terrorism, a Washington Post columnist argued on Monday.
"American conservatism has a violence problem," David Leonhardt reported.
The writer offered three recent examples by Republicans.
"The current secretary of energy, Rick Perry, once publicly suggested that the chairman of the Federal Reserve deserved to be beaten up because of his interest rate policy. Greg Gianforte, a member of Congress from Montana, physically assaulted a reporter who asked him a question he didn’t like. President Trump has repeatedly alluded to extrajudicial physical force, including suggesting that his supporters might resort to violence if they didn’t get their way," Leonhardt reminded.