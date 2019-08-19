WATCH LIVE: Reps Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib hold press conference after ban from Israel
Congresswomen Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) are expected to hold a press conference on Monday after they were banned from Israel due to their support for sanctions.
The press conference is schedule to begin at 4 p.m.
Watch below.
Fox News’ Shep Smith ridicules Trump ‘saneless’ 180-degree turn on gun safety
President Donald Trump flipped a complete 180-degree turn on background checks after saying that he was certainly open and interested in using that low-level "fix" to America's gun problem after another week full of mass shootings. Fox News host Shep Smith, who is known for rebuking Trump's politics and presidency, offered only mockery.
"The message has, again, changed," Smith said at the top of his Monday show. "Remember calls escalated after the domestic terror attack in El Paso and the mass murder that followed in Dayton. The president said at the time, 'We need strong background checks.' Now, something new. First, listen to him yesterday."
‘Go back to your country!’ Subway worker has a racist meltdown — and then tries to blame it on being ‘thirsty’
A Subway worker who police say yelled racial insults and waved a knife at a Muslim customer is blaming his tirade on being "thirsty," the Sahan Journal reports.
Safia Abdullahi and her friend Farhia Abdullahi were reportedly trying to order sandwiches for their children at a Subway attached to a Walmart in Rochester, Minnesota when the incident took place. According to the police report, the worker told Safia to “go wash your dirty Muslim hands” and “go back to your country.” The worker, identified as Andrew Benning, also reportedly waved a knife he was holding at the women and their children.