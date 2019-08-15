WATCH LIVE: Trump holds #MAGA re-election rally in New Hampshire

President Donald Trump took a break from his New Jersey golf vacation to travel to Manchester, New Hampshire for a 2020 re-election rally.

The rally is taking place at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena, which can accommodate over 11,000 attendees.

At the rally, Trump is expected to push Corey Lewandowski, his former campaign manager, to run for United States Senate in 2020 against Sen. Jean Shaheen (D-NH).

The rally was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern.

