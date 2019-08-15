WATCH LIVE: Trump holds #MAGA re-election rally in New Hampshire
President Donald Trump took a break from his New Jersey golf vacation to travel to Manchester, New Hampshire for a 2020 re-election rally.
The rally is taking place at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena, which can accommodate over 11,000 attendees.
At the rally, Trump is expected to push Corey Lewandowski, his former campaign manager, to run for United States Senate in 2020 against Sen. Jean Shaheen (D-NH).
The rally was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Eastern.
Watch:
‘It will be bad’: Columnist says Trump has a ‘dream team’ of incompetence that will make any recession worse
On Thursday, the Washington Post's Catherine Rampell wrote a dire column warning that, if a recession happens on President Donald Trump's watch, it is likely to be particularly bad — because his team is doesn't have the knowledge or competence to guide America through an economic downturn.
"Trump seems to be worried about getting blamed for what is coming. For months, he has been setting up the Federal Reserve as a scapegoat — including for market swings caused by his own foolish trade wars. When stocks go up, Trump claims full credit; when they go down, it’s the Fed’s fault. Personal responsibility and all that," wrote Rampell. "My view on what he (and the rest of us) should be fixed on is slightly different. If indeed we have a downturn, Trump might or might not be the cause; the exact triggers of recession are often hard to pinpoint. But you know what would unequivocally be his fault, rather than fickle fortune? A badly mismanaged recession. Which seems inevitable if, indeed, recession strikes."
Trump claims ‘the European Union is worse than China’ — despite violent crackdown on Hong Kong protesters
President Donald Trump attacked the European Union for being "worse" than the Peoples' Republic of China during a 2020 re-election rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday.
Trump lashed out at America's European allies while attempting to argue that his trade war with China was a success.
"By the way, The European Union is worse than China, just smaller," Trump argued.
"It treats us horribly -- barriers, tariffs, taxes, -- and we let them come in. It is worse than China," he repeated.
Trump then decided to note that he was of European descent.
"Many of us come from there. I do. That is what it has got going. That is about it," he said.
If Republicans don’t ‘punch’ Trump ‘in the face every single day’ they’ll lose in 2020: Ex-GOP congressman
On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "Hardball," former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL) told host Chris Matthews that in order for the Republican Party to survive, they have to come to their senses and take a stand against President Donald Trump — and that if they don't, their future is bleak.
"Chris, I don’t know, because you need somebody who can stand in front of the world and say this guy’s unfit," said Walsh. "He is a bully and a coward. It’s got to be somebody who can make the moral case against Trump."
"And hey, Chris, it’s a bar fight," added Walsh. "Some Republican has to punch him in the face every single day. Because I’ll tell you right now, if somebody doesn’t, Chris, the Republicans are going to get wiped out in 2020. If a Republican doesn’t present a strong challenge to him and punch this coward in the face every day, the Republican Party is going to have a hard time coming back."