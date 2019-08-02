Watch Marianne Williamson’s epic takedown of conservative on HBO’s Real Time

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson on Friday shut down a conservative commentator attempting to defend the policies of President Donald Trump.

Right-wing radio personality Buck Sexton was attempting to defend the administration by arguing the White House has been effective at combating the opioid crisis.

“There’s absolutely a focus on these things,” Sexton claimed.

Williamson was having none of it.

“If the president really wanted to help with the opioid addiction, he would not be proposing cuts to the FDA, cuts to the National Institutes of Health and cuts to the Center for Disease Control,” Williamson responded.

“This man’s corporatist view has nothing to do with helping the people of the United States,” she concluded.

Watch:

Marianne Williamson from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.