WATCH: Michigan police stop black man for ‘looking suspiciously’ at white woman
Police in Royal Oak, Michigan were caught on video stopping a black man for allegedly “looking suspiciously” at a white women.
According to MetroTimes, 20-year-old Devin Myers was approached by officers while walking in to Inn Season Cafe.
A video of the incident was broadcast live on Facebook by Kimiko Adolph.
“This young man is stopped because a Caucasian lady said that he looked at her suspiciously and he has been pulled over walking going to eat by two police officers for suspicion of being black,” Adolph explains in the video.
Myers was eventually allowed to go free. The white woman was not immediately identified.
Inn Season Cafe reportedly covered the cost of Myers’ meal.
Watch the video below from Facebook.
Activism
Fox News perilously resumes ‘invasion’ drumbeat despite report linking rhetoric to El Paso shooter
Fox News pundit Brad Blakeman on Wednesday said that Republicans should continue referring to an "invasion" of Mexicans even though the same word was adopted by the El Paso shooter.
"Look, we want people to come here, but they need to follow the rules, and they need to come here legally," Blakeman ranted. "We have millions, millions here illegally. Democrats have encouraged many more to come here through sanctuary cities."
"There is an invasion on our southern border," he added. "And the Democrats are trying to weaponize that word. But they claim it's a crisis as well."
The New York Times this week published a report linking the El Paso mass shooter to rhetoric used by top Fox News personalities.
Activism
WATCH: Gang of white people release dog to viciously attack black man during fistfight
A black man in Roseville, Michigan is recovering from multiple injuries after what appeared to be a gang of white men ordered a dog to attack him last Wednesday.
According to WXYZ, 32-year-old William Lafave admitted to fighting the 20-year-old victim. The fight escalated when Lafave's stepson released a dog to attack the victim who they alleged had a knife.
"That's why the dog was let go and the dog did his job to make sure he protected me from getting stabbed by the individual," Lafave told the station.
Activism
WATCH: Black father breaks down in tears after white man on horseback warns ‘these are Texas roads’
James Ragland, a father and journalist, said that he was stopped by a white man on horseback in Elysian Fields, Texas.
Ragland told KTBS that he was traveling through his old neighborhood when a man on horseback blocked the road.
The writer said that his 10-year-old son and 12-year-old great nephew were also in the car.
According to Ragland, the man on horseback griped that his rental car license plate was from California.