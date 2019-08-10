WATCH: Republican S.E. Cupp chokes up on CNN while making an emotional case for gun control
CNN anchor and longtime National Rifle Association supporter S.E. Cupp made an emotional gun control on CNN on Saturday.
“Welcome to ‘Unfiltered’ where tonight we address the United States of hate. It’s been one week since 31 people were killed in mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton,” she said. “It’s worth pointing out those two shootings followed another one week earlier in Gilroy, California where three people — including a 6-year-old and 13-year-old — were killed by an angry guy with a gun.”
“Amidst all this, many Americans are calling for more gun laws. Democrats have offered a wide array, from universal background checks, to raising the age requirements, to suing gun manufactures, and banning assault-style weapons,” she noted. “Some Republicans lawmakers have shown an openness, but how serious they are remains to be seen.”
“For years, as you might know, I’ve gone on television and made the case for the Second Amendment, the right to bear arms,” she reminded.” I’ve pointed out that criminals don’t follow gun laws and I’ve defended the NRA and its members, law-abiding gun owners like me who have nothing to do with gun shootings. I’ve done that because I’m a gun owner and a gun right’s advocate. I believed it was true.”
“I’m no longer an NRA member,” she revealed. “Being right no longer feels righteous, because in the wake of more mass shootings, acts of senseless violence that send innocent people running for their lives, leaving children orphaned and loved ones dead on the ground, we must do something about guns.”
Watch:
CNN
