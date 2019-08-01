WATCH: Shocking video shows man repeatedly punching a protester at Trump’s Cincinnati rally
One man was sent to the hospital after being assaulted at President Donald Trump’s reelection rally in Cincinnati, Ohio, WLWT-TV reporter Jatara McGee reports.
“Dallas Frazier is charged with assault after punching a protester,” McGee reported.
“I spoke with the man assaulted. He’s getting checked out at the hospital,” she noted.
She said police have not yet confirmed Frazier is a Trump supporter, but that “several witnesses told me he is.”
“Longer video shows him being hauled off and lots of shouting, bad language,” she added.
This happened outside the Keep America Great rally at US Bank Arena.@CincyPD arrested Dallas. Longer video shows him being hauled off and lots of shouting, bad language. Before to the assault, witnesses tell me Dallas was shouting back and forth with a few protesters. #WLWT pic.twitter.com/aNNXykecAI
— Jatara McGee WLWT (@jatara_) August 2, 2019