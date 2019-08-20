Quantcast
WATCH: Spike Lee tears into Trump for empowering white supremacy

Published

43 mins ago

on

On Tuesday, director Spike Lee talked with CNN’s Anderson Cooper about race, slavery, and President Donald Trump — and pulled no punches on any of it.

“I think that most woke historians would say that this country, the United States of America, was built upon the genocide of people and slavery. I mean, that’s a fact,” said Lee. “And I think that if we Americans came to study how this country started, we wouldn’t be talking about kick immigrants out, you know, because if it wasn’t — I mean, Native Americans, people brought here as slaves, everyone was immigrants. I woke up this morning and went on Instagram and felt my ancestors, not the only one saying this but I think it’s a very important date today in American history.”

On Trump, Lee was critical of the media walking on eggshells about Trump’s racism.

“Another thing I’d like to say respectfully, why are we still asking is this guy a white supremacist?” said Lee. “I mean, like it’s not even the question, I mean, the Muslim ban, all Mexicans are rapists, drug dealers. And then Charlottesville, we have marching. The KKK, the alt-right, neo-Nazis, and he can’t make a decision between what’s right and wrong? What’s love and hate? Both people — I mean, that’s going to be — I mean, that quote, that’s going to be attached to him. He’s going to be on the wrong side of history and that’s the first thing they will say, that quote.”

“It’s interesting, there is a movement among Republicans to rewrite the history of what the president said about ‘very fine people,'” commented Cooper. “Because the president said very fine people on both sides specifically referencing Friday night in Charlottesville, which is the night of the tiki torch—”

“Not buying it,” said Lee. “You know what that is?  Subterfuge. Shenanigans.”

“Maybe I’m stupid and naive, but I was shocked to see all these, you know, whatever age they were people totally fine with showing their faces, chanting ‘Jews will not replace us,'” said Cooper.

“‘Blood and soil,'” said Lee. “Because the guy in the White House gave the dog whistles, like ‘come on out.’ So our guys in the White House say we’re good.”

Watch below:

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

