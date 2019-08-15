WATCH: Tenn. lawmaker seeks to ‘destroy Satan’ by banning abortions in cases of rape and incest
The sponsor of a bill that would effectively ban all abortions in Tennessee said that he hopes to “destroy Satan.”
Sen. Mark Pody (R) made the remarks at a Monday prayer gathering before debate on the bill.
“I’m not against any colleagues, whether they’re standing with me or not,” Pody said. “I’m against Satan and I’m standing with God.”
“We will not back up, we will not back down, we will not turn around,” he added. “We face the enemy. We have no protection when we run. We have no protection for our back.”
The Tennessee ban would take effect once “a viable pregnancy is presumed to exist or has been confirmed,” effectively banning all abortions in the state. There is no exception in the bill for rape or incest.
Watch the video below.
TN “heartbeat” bill sponsor Sen Mark Pody at prayer gathering for red-clad supporters of the measure. Testimony before “summer study” session of Senate Judiciary Committee this afternoon. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/qUdPCUmS3W
— Chris Bundgaard (@bundgaard2) August 12, 2019
