WATCH: The biographer Trump attacked as a ‘loser’ reveals what ‘set him off’
President Donald Trump lashed out a journalist in an after-midnight tweet — and the target of the presidential attack believes he knows why.
Journalist Tim O’Brien, the executive editor of Bloomberg Opinion, authored the 2005 biography TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald. He was interviewed Wednesday eveing on MSNBC’s “The 11th Hour” with Brian Willaims.
“Just watched a world-class loser, Tim O’Brien, who I haven’t seen or spoken to in many years, & knows NOTHING about me except that he wrote a failed hit piece book about me 15 years ago,” Trump tweeted twenty minutes after midnight.
….I am so amazed that MSNBC & CNN can keep putting on, over and over again, people that have no idea what I am all about, and yet they speak as experts on “Trump.” Same people since long before the 2016 Election, and how did that work out for the Haters and Losers. Not well!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 8, 2019
O’Brien was interviewed on “The Last Word” by Lawrence O’Donnell.
“Tim O’Brien wrote a very successful book that included a dismantling of Donald Trump’s claim he was a billionaire and Donald Trump lost his liable suit against Tim O’Brien about that book,” O’Donnell noted.
“Tim, congratulations. It’s been years since he attacked you,” said O’Donnell, who has also been attacked by Trump.
“Four years,” O’Brien replied.
“That means he really, really hates you when he doesn’t attack you for years because he hates giving you and attention but you tripped him last night.
“We talked about racism — and that set him off,” O’Brien suggested.
“That will do it,” O’Donnell replied. “Let’s see if you can get him going tonight.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Breaking Banner
‘I don’t take anything that Don Jr. says seriously’: Ex-CIA Director John Brennan
President Donald Trump lost another member of his national security team when Deputy Director of National Intelligence Sue Gordon resigned on Thursday following an Oval Office meeting.
Gordon left behind a paper trail explaining she was forced out.
On MSNBC's "The 11th Hour" with Brian Williams, the host asked former CIA Director John Brennan about the infamous tweet from Donald Trump, Jr. against Gordon.
WATCH: The biographer Trump attacked as a ‘loser’ reveals what ‘set him off’
President Donald Trump lashed out a journalist in an after-midnight tweet -- and the target of the presidential attack believes he knows why.
Journalist Tim O'Brien, the executive editor of Bloomberg Opinion, authored the 2005 biography TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald. He was interviewed Wednesday eveing on MSNBC's "The 11th Hour" with Brian Willaims.
"Just watched a world-class loser, Tim O’Brien, who I haven’t seen or spoken to in many years, & knows NOTHING about me except that he wrote a failed hit piece book about me 15 years ago," Trump tweeted twenty minutes after midnight.
Maddow reveals why Trump could win every lawsuit on his taxes — and it might not matter
MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Thursday explained the extreme lengths President Donald Trump has gone through in an effort to keep his financial information and tax returns from the American people.
"The Rachel Maddow Show" host explained how former special counsel Robert Mueller testified to Congress that he did not pursue an investigation of Trump's finances and any potential compromise or illegality that may have occurred.
"A serious potential compromise involving the president of the United States and a hostile foreign power that inexplicably tried to elect him, I mean, that would be important to know about," Maddow noted. "But we now know Mueller and his team didn’t go there, didn’t look at it."