WATCH: Trump praises his rally audience for not acting like ‘credible people’ after ‘CNN sucks’ chant
President Donald Trump praised an unruly crowd at a 2020 re-election campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire on Tuesday.
Trump was falsely claiming that China is paying for the tariffs in his trade war when he went off on the press.
“But when you listen to the fake news — look how many there are,” he said as he gazed out to the press area.
He then stepped back from the microphone as his supporters booed the concept of a free press.
The crowd started chanting, “CNN sucks.”
“Are we sure that we are in New Hampshire?” Trump asked. “You know, you have a reputation
— I know it is not true because I know you too well. You have a reputation of being staid, very elegant, staid, and credible people. You are not acting it tonight and that’s good.
“That is a good thing,” Trump argued.
Watch:
CNN
Why Trump’s efforts to block the subpoena against Corey Lewandowski is unlikely to work
On Thursday, as House Democrats subpoenaed President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, the White House began gearing up its attempts to thwart their attempt to gather information.
But as CNN congressional correspondent Phil Mattingly told Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room," their strategy has a major legal weakness.
"A really interesting element of this is Democrats have been urging Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, to serve a subpoena to Corey Lewandowski, because he never served in the White House," said Mattingly. "You've seen numerous White House officials blocked from testimony or limited in their testimony, because they actually served in the executive branch. Corey Lewandowski never did. He was the campaign manager during 2016. He's been an informal adviser to the president, but shouldn't, based on past precedent, be covered by executive privilege."
CNN
Trump says the solution to mass shootings is to bring back insane asylums
In conversation with reporters on Thursday, President Donald Trump suggested that the solution to mass shootings would be to go back to the days when we locked people up in insane asylums.
"We're going to look at that very closely, looking at the whole gun situation," said Trump. "I do want people to remember the words 'mental illness.' These people are mentally ill. Nothing talks about that. People have to start thinking about it."
"You know, if you look at the '60s and '70s, so many institutions were closed," continued Trump. "The people were just allowed to go onto the streets. That was a terrible thing for our country. Cities couldn't afford them, and they closed them. I can tell you, in New York, they closed a lot of them. The people went out, went out onto the streets, and it's a terrible thing. A lot of our conversation has to do with the fact we have to open up institutions. We can't let these people be on the streets."