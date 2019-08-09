WATCH: Trump supporter hilariously shut down for defending racism on HBO’s Real Time

One of President Donald Trump’s leading defenders was harshly shut down Friday on HBO’s “Real Time” with Bill Maher.”

The host explained his theory that Trump suffers from a malignant narcissistic personality disorder.

Former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci then attempted to defend his “friend.”

“What I’m astonished by is the lack of courage of Republican elected leaders, not to pick up the phone and call him out or call him out on TV,” Scaramucci said.

“It’s beyond they need to pick up the phone and tell him to stop saying the stupid racist sh*t,” Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell replied.

“They need to distance themselves from him, and so do you, frankly,” she continued, to cheers from the audience.

“I’m an American, I love my country,” Scaramucci replied.

“You can love your country and hate the racism,” Rampell scolded. “But you act like this is a one-off slip of the tongue, this is his whole career.”

“This goes back to the 1970s from when the Nixon administration thought Trump was too racist,” she added. “Do you know how racist you have to be for the Nixon administration to think you’re too racist?”

Watch:

Real Time from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.