‘We can’t survive another Donald Trump term’: Bill Maher hopes for a recession to block re-election
HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher on Friday said that a recession was a better outcome for America than President Donald Trump being re-elected in 2020.
Maher responded to a guest who had just said Trump didn’t understand tariffs while discussing the damage from the president’s trade wars.
“You should hope for a recession because that will definitely get him unelected,” Maher said.
“You don’t really want a recession,” former White House press secretary Anthony Scaramucci replied.
“I really do,” Maher shot back.
“We have survived many recessions, we can’t survive another Donald Trump term,” the host concluded.
Watch:
Bill Maher from Bob Brigham on Vimeo.
