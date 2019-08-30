‘We have a Russian asset sitting in the Oval Office’: Former senior DOJ official
A former senior Dept. of Justice official is one of several current and former intelligence agents who were “floored by President Donald Trump’s fervent defense of Russia at this year’s G7 summit in Biarritz, France,” according to a report at Business Insider.
That senior DOJ official worked closely with Robert Mueller when he led the FBI, and “told Insider Trump’s behavior was ‘directly out of the Putin playbook. We have a Russian asset sitting in the Oval Office.'”
“There is no fathomable explanation for why the president said these things,” the former official said. “Letting Russia off the hook for bullying smaller countries and then blaming Obama for it? It’s directly out of the Putin playbook.”
Glenn Carle, a former CIA covert operative who agreed to go on the record, “told Insider there’s been ‘no question’ in his mind for years that the president is behaving like ‘a spy for the Russians.'”
“The evidence is so overwhelming that in my 35 years in intelligence, I have never seen anything so certain,” Carle said.
“Intelligence assets become convinced to be spies for multiple reasons,” Carle, who specialized in getting foreign spies to become turncoats when he was at the CIA, said in an earlier interview with Insider. “It might start with kompromat or financial hooks, and the asset may be convinced he is acting as a patriot until he becomes accustomed to his role.”
Another official described as a “former CIA operative” “told Insider the evidence is ‘overwhelming’ that Trump is a Russian agent, but another CIA and NSA veteran said it was more likely Trump was currying favor with Putin for future business deals.”
And “a recently retired FBI special agent told Insider that Trump’s freewheeling and often unfounded statements make it more likely that he’s a ‘useful idiot’ for the Russians. But ‘it would not surprise me in the least if the Russians had at least one asset in Trump’s inner circle.'”
Meanwhile, a counter-intelligence agent who works for the FBI spoke about the G7, saying: “It’s hard to see the bar anymore since it’s been pushed so far down the last few years, but President Trump’s behavior over the weekend was a new low.”
WATCH: Louisiana gubernatorial candidate uses N-word to defend himself against prank caller
A right-wing candidate for Louisiana governor used a racial slur during an appearance of a local radio program.
Gary Landrieu, a cousin of former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, is running as an independent candidate for governor on an anti-immigrant platform that echoes President Donald Trump's rhetoric, and he dropped the N-word in response to an apparent prank caller to a radio show, reported Right Wing Watch.
The caller referred to Landrieu as a "piece of sh*t" during Wednesday’s broadcast of WGSO-AM's “Chicks on the Right” program, and the hosts and the candidate taunted the man for using profanity.
Breaking Banner
Michael Flynn’s cooperation with the government has ended — and prosecutors want him sentenced quickly
Michael Flynn's cooperation with the government has ended, according to his lawyers and federal prosecutors.
The retired U.S. Army general and President Donald Trump's former national security adviser had agreed to provide testimony in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe after pleading guilty to lying to FBI agents.
He is no longer providing testimony as part of any federal investigation, and prosecutors hope to set a sentencing date as soon as possible.
2020 Election
Here are 9 ways to stay sane through the madness of the presidential primaries
As the presidential primaries get underway, it’s easy to get burnt out or overwhelmed by all the candidates and their platforms. Here are 9 ways to stay sane through the madness of the presidential primaries.
1. Look for a candidate with the right ingredients to inspire you and others. The next president will have to be someone who can bring together Americans from all walks of life — across race, class, gender, ethnicity, and religion — into a movement against the hatred, bigotry, and cronyism that now pervades Washington.
2. Don’t get distracted by the horserace, who’s up or who’s down in the polls. Focus on the substance: What their vision is for the country and how it will affect all of our lives.