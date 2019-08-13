‘We need to fight racism the way we fight cancer’: Antiracist explains how racism and capitalism are intertwined
In his new book, “How to Be an Antiracist,” professor Ibram X. Kendi urges readers to break out of the false framework of “racist” and “not racist,” instead laying out what it means to be antiracist: viewing racial groups as equals and pushing for policies that create racial equity. Kendi says, “We can’t just talk about racism as an original sin. We have to talk about racism as the original cancer, as this original disease that has been killing America.”
The roots of America’s white nationalism reach back to this island’s brutal history
The vicious ideology that allegedly drove a gunman to kill 22 people in El Paso, Texas last week could be traced back to a tiny island on the eastern fringe of the Caribbean Sea.
As England’s most famous and profitable colony in the 17th century, Barbados shaped many of the rules and ideas of the future United States. That includes the toxic mix of white privilege and resentment that has plagued the United States ever since.From servants to slaves
The planters who came to this island in 1627 treated everyone badly. As one English overseer recalled, “I have seen such cruelty [done there] to servants, as I did not think one Christian could have done to another.”
‘That’s why they die’: Arizona Republican insists that being gay is a deadly ‘sin’ in bigoted rant
Ron Gould, an Arizona Republican elected official with a strong history of anti-gay and anti-immigrant views who recently supported a colleague who made racist remarks says homosexuality is a “sin” and the cause of gay men dying young, which is false.
A former four-term state senator, now the Mohave County Supervisor, Gould on Tuesday “falsely claimed to theKingman Daily Miner that gay men have an average life expectancy of 42,” the Phoenix New Times reports.