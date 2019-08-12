‘We were betrayed!’ Iraqi Christian who backed Trump in 2016 furious after president deports her uncle
Many Christian Iraqi immigrants backed President Donald Trump in 2016 because he regularly decried the killings of Christians in the Middle East.
Three years later, however, some of them are feeling betrayed as the president deports members of their community back to the country that he once accused of failing to protect its Christian population.
The Los Angeles Times reports that America’s largest community of Iraqi immigrants in Michigan is feeling a wave of anxiety after the recent deportation of 41-year-old Jimmy Aldaoud, who grew up in a refugee camp in Greece and had never been to Iraq until he was sent there earlier this year.
Aldaoud, a diabetic man who also struggled with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, died shortly after arriving in the country.
Eva Shamou, an Iraqi Christian who backed Trump in 2016 and whose uncle was recently sent back to Iraq despite living in the U.S. since the 1980s, tells the Los Angeles Times that many members of her community have become disillusioned with the president.
“Our church was pushing us to vote for Trump, but he sold us empty promises,” she explains. “We feel like we were betrayed… I honestly thought Trump would protect this community.”
Shamou also says that she fears for her uncle’s safety.
“He’s living in a dangerous place, and he has no money and no place to stay,” she tells the LA Times. “He told me he’s ready to commit suicide.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.