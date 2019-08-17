‘We will have her back’: Jewish constituents rally behind Rashida Tlaib amid Trump attacks
“I can’t wait to show my grandmother how I was supported by all of you—it would bring her so much joy,” said Tlaib, who attended a rally organized by Jewish activists Friday night.
Dozens of Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s Jewish constituents rallied in Detroit Friday evening during Shabbat to show solidarity with their congresswoman as she faces attacks from President Donald Trumpover her refusal to visit Israel under the Netanyahu government’s restrictive conditions.
Beth Miller, government affairs manager for Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) Action, which organized the event, applauded Tlaib’s courage and said it is “heartbreaking that Rashida had to spend this evening with us instead of her beloved family.”
“And it’s enraging that the Israeli government would hold a member of Congress’s family hostage unless she agrees to censor herself,” said Miller. “For as long as it’s existed, the Israeli government has forced these kinds of heart wrenching and impossible choices on Palestinians. It’s time for all of us to insist our elected officials hold Israel accountable.”
Tlaib, who attended the rally Friday night, fought back tears as she thanked her constituents for their support.
“I can’t wait to show my grandmother how I was supported by all of you—it would bring her so much joy,” said Tlaib, the first Palestinian-American woman ever elected to Congress. “Thank you for hearing me, thank you for seeing me, thank you for loving me. And thank you for allowing me to be not just your congresswoman, but also a granddaughter of a grandmother living under occupation.”
We are so honored to support this hero for justice. @RashidaTlaib #DignityFromDetroitToPalestine
@JvpAction pic.twitter.com/h1fnkz5Usj
— Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvplive) August 16, 2019
The rally came as Trump launched a dehumanizing Twitter attack against Tlaib and her 90-year-old grandmother and accused the Michigan congresswoman of orchestrating a “setup” by refusing to visit Israel.
The Israeli government, with the enthusiastic support of Trump, initially barred both Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from entering the country. After backlash, Israel decided to grant Tlaib permission to visit her grandmother, but the Michigan Democrat ultimately refused to accept the condition that she refrain from expressing support for boycott activities.
“Being silent and not condemning the human rights violations of the Israeli government is a disservice to all who live there, including my incredibly strong and loving grandmother,” Tlaib said in a statement. “This type of oppression is painful for all humanity, but it is especially painful for me personally every time I hear my loving family members cry out for the freedom to live and the right to feel human.”
Tlaib’s Jewish constituents on Friday vowed to continue supporting their congresswoman as she speaks out against the oppression of Palestinians.
Not bad for a few hours notice. A pleasure to share Shabbat dinner in the park with Congresswoman Tlaib. From Detroit to Palestine, she has our love and support! ✊🏽✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/LQRD6u1qoO
— reutweeted (@telushk) August 16, 2019
“We know what Rashida’s values are, because she has served our community so well for years—during her three terms in the Michigan legislature and now in Congress,” said JVP supporter Barbara Harvey. “This community remembers her love for all of us and her passionate commitment to us and to justice for all. We will have her back as long as she is willing to serve.”
Trump says Apple will spend ‘vast sums’ in US
Donald Trump said Friday that tech giant Apple would be spending "vast sums" of money in the US in a tweet ahead of a dinner meeting with its CEO Tim Cook.
The men have had several informal meetings before, including at Bedminster, New Jersey, where Trump is reportedly on a working holiday at his golf course.
"Having dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. They will be spending vast sums of money in the U.S. Great!" he tweeted at around 7 pm local time.
The meeting follows Thursday's announcement from Apple that it has invested roughly $60 billion in the US, and currently employs some 90,000 people in the country.
Greenland isn’t for sale but it is increasingly valuable*
President Donald Trump's reported wish to buy Greenland may have been rejected by Denmark, but it underscores the rapidly rising value of the massive, ice-covered island due to global warming and to China's drive for an Arctic presence.
The accelerating polar ice melt has left sparsely populated Greenland, a self-governing part of Denmark, astride what are potentially major shipping routes and in the crosshairs of intensifying geopolitical competition between superpowers.
It also has untapped natural resources like oil, minerals and valuable rare earth elements that China, the United States and other major tech economies covet.
US issues warrant for seizure of Iranian tanker in Gibraltar
The US Justice Department issued a warrant Friday for the seizure of the Iranian oil supertanker Grace 1, one day after a Gibraltar judge allowed the release of the detained vessel.
The Justice Department alleged the ship was part of a scheme "to unlawfully access the US financial system to support illicit shipments to Syria from Iran by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," which the US has designated a foreign terrorist organization.
The warrant says the vessel, which remained anchored in the British Mediterranean territory late Friday, and all the oil aboard are subject to forfeiture based on violations of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, as well as bank fraud, money laundering, and terrorism statutes.